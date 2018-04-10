Marijuana Market FearsPrudent investors are always on the lookout for situations or events that could benefit their portfolios-or harm them. When it comes to the marijuana market and pot stocks, it's especially prudent to pay attention to the news and legal progress, as it often has an outsized effect on the value of marijuana stocks. Two recent developments have, unfortunately, threatened to slow what has already been a flagging market in 2018. Between a potential U.S. trade war and a marijuana supply glut in Canada, should investors.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...