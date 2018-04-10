

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks opened on a strong note Tuesday after Chinese President Xi Jinping sought to defuse trade tensions with the U.S. by lifting limits of foreign investment in automobile and aircraft industries. He also outlined various measures to open up the world's second-largest economy.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index was up half a percent at 377.33 in late opening deals after closing 0.1 percent higher the previous day.



The German DAX was up as much as 1 percent, France's CAC 40 index was rising 0.7 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was moving up 0.4 percent.



Vedanta shares rallied 2.5 percent in London. The company said it is evaluating further course of action after its application for the renewal of consent to operate its existing Smelter plant at Tuticorin (India) has been rejected for want of more clarifications.



French luxury goods conglomerate LVMH soared more than 5 percent after a solid trading update.



Bayer jumped almost 5 percent on a Wall Street Journal report that the U.S. Justice Department has decided to allow the German company's deal to acquire Monsanto Co., valued at more than $60 billion.



Givaudan shares tumbled 3.5 percent. The Swiss fragrance and flavor maker posted weaker-than-expected sales for the first quarter.



On the data front, France's industrial production recovered in February, figures from the statistical office Insee showed. Industrial production grew 1.2 percent month-on-month in February, in contrast to a 1.8 percent fall in January.



