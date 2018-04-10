Christopher will work closely with limited and general partners of C5

C5 the investment specialist firm investing into cybersecurity, artificial intelligence and cloud, has announced that it will continue to strengthen its management team with the appointment of Christopher Cooke as Managing Partner and Head of Investor Relations.

At C5 Capital, Mr Cooke will be taking responsibility for all aspects of Fundraising and Investor Relations, working closely with the Head of Fund Operations and the C5 Investment Team. He will be joining the board of C5 Capital.

Prior to this role, Chris was a Managing Director at Hycroft, HSBC and Greenhill Company, where he established the London desk for private equity fundraising. Chris also worked for a number of years at Lehman Brothers in London as a Managing Director and Goldman Sachs as an Executive Director in Fixed Income.

Andre Pienaar, Founder, C5, said, "C5 has reached a very exciting stage of development and we will be building on the great success we saw in 2017. Chris' experience will be invaluable in the coming year as we identify and develop new opportunities. The addition of Chris and other new partners this year means that we are better placed than ever before to improve and innovate in the ways we serve our investors and to solidify our position as one of the world's leading cyber security investors."

Chris Cooke, Managing Partner and Head of Investor Relations, C5 Capital, said, 'C5 Capital has seen a number of very successful, recent events, including its first exit and multiple new group acquisitions. The secure data ecosystem, including cybersecurity and AI and data analytics, is probably one of the most important areas of investment focus in decades. This year is set to be a pivotal year for the firm, and I am looking forward to playing a role in the continued growth of C5 and its current portfolio companies as we look for new acquisitions to accelerate that growth and strengthen the group across geographies.'

Chris joined C5 in April 2018.

