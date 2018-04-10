Financial planning-led wealth management firm AFH Financial Group confirmed the completion of the acquisition of Mark Hughes & Associates based in Hertfordshire on Tuesday. The AIM-traded firm said that following the acquisition, Hughes, together with his local team, would join AFH as an adviser. Under the terms of the acquisition, the purchase price was expected to be between £1.2m and £1.6m based on the ongoing profitability of the business, subject to the fulfilment of certain financial ...

