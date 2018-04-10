Clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company Motif Bio released its financial results for the year ended 31 December on Tuesday, reporting a net loss of $44.8m, or 19 US cents per share on a basic and diluted basis. The AIM-traded firm said that compared to a net loss of $40.3m, or 35 cents per share, for the same period in 2016. It said research and development costs for 2017 were $29.5m, down from $34.8m for 2016, which was put down to to lower clinical research organization costs as a result of ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...