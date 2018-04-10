British Gas will bump up prices for customers on its standard variable tariff by 5.5% from next month. The price increase, which kicks in on 29 May, will see the average annual dual fuel bill rise by £60 to £1,161. Owner Centrica attributed the price hike to rising wholesale and policy costs, adding that similar pressures were cited by Ofgem when they increased the pre-payment meter cap by just over £57 on 1 April. The changes are set to hit 4.1m customers on the SVT tariff, while 3.7m ...

