AIM-listed activist fund Crystal Amber has taken a 1.3% stake in banknote printer De La Rue, which is currently fighting the UK government's decision to hand over a contract to make the post-Brexit blue passports to a Franco-Dutch company. The fund invests mostly in small and mid-cap UK equities where it identifies "opportunities to enhance long-term shareholder value through active engagement with companies". De La Rue has been in the press a lot recently after Her Majesty's Passport Office ...

