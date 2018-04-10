Kitron ASA: Kitron: Nomination Committee's recommendation

Reference is made to the stock exchange notice published on 23 March 2018 regarding the Annual General Meeting of Kitron to be held on Friday 20 April 2018.

As stated in the notice, recent changes to the shareholder composition meant that the Nomination Committee needed more time to finalise its recommendation on the following agenda items: 7, 8, 12 and 13.

The Nomination Committee's recommendation is now finalised. It is attached to this notice and is also available at the company's website www.kitron.com (http://www.kitron.com/).

For further information, please contact:

Cathrin Nylander, CFO, Tel: +47 900 43 284

E-mail: investorrelations@kitron.com (mailto:investorrelations@kitron.com)

Kitron is one of Scandinavia's leading electronics manufacturing services companies for the Defence/Aerospace, Energy/Telecoms, Industry, Medical devices and Offshore/Marine sectors. The company is located in Norway, Sweden, Lithuania, Germany, China and the United States. Kitron had revenues of about NOK 2.4 billion in 2017 and has about 1 450 employees. www.kitron.com (http://www.kitron.com/)

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Kitron_ASA_Nomination_Committee_Recommendation_20180420 (http://hugin.info/197/R/2183018/843149.pdf)



