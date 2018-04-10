The global economic expansion is in full swing and accompanied by intensifying world trade. The growth outlook for the United States has brightened, also due to the tax reform, and the Euro Area is continuing its recovery. CEE remains Europe's growth engine with GDP growth of 4.4 % in 2017 (y/y, excluding Russia). Monetary policy continues to be accommodative despite of a gradual normalization. In 2017 we have seen the broadest synchronized global upsurge since 2010. The global economy expanded by 3.7 % (y/y) and according to the IMF's latest update of its World Economic Outlook, global growth will be even higher, at 3.9 % (y/y), in 2018 and 2019. The prolonged growth momentum is supported by growing international trade. Growth in the volume of global trade has...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...