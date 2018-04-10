jury chair Christopher Yu



LONDON, Apr 10, 2018 - (ACN Newswire) - The Effective Innovation shortlist is now released for the WARC Awards, a global search for next-generation marketing effectiveness.21 campaigns have been shortlisted in the Effective Innovation category, which recognises innovative thinking that has transformed a business or disrupted category conventions to deliver tangible results. They are for a variety of categories, including automotive, travel, household goods, banking, media, foods and NGO's; and have ran in a wide range of markets - Australia, Denmark, Germany, India, Kenya, Spain, Tanzania, Thailand, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom and United States.The shortlisted entries are:- Denmark vs. Trump - Socialistisk Folkeparti (SF) - UncleGrey - Denmark, United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, United States- Hello in Elephant - David Sheldrick Wildlife Trust - whiteGREY - Australia, Kenya, Tanzania, United Kingdom, United States- Seek Deeper - Royal Caribbean International - MullenLowe US - United States- 7-Second Resumes - Grads of Life - 22squared - United States- Hearing Rescue - Thai Health Promotion Foundation - BBDO Bangkok - Thailand- Speed Limit Monk Statue - Thai Health Promotion Foundation - BBDO Bangkok - Thailand- Thai Dog House - Immortal Adoption - BBDO Bangkok - Thailand- So how about creating viral products instead? - Carvaan - The Womb - India- Bank in a Box - IDFC Bank - McCann Worldgroup - India- Odds - adidas - Taproot - India- La Futbolera - Sprint Latino - M8, Alma - United States- 100% Asian. 100% British - How a simple insight changed a radio station - BBC Asian Network - MullenLowe London - United Kingdom- Reinventing dynamic creative, for grilling season - Johnsonville Fresh Bratwurst - Compass Point Media - United States- Going live with gold! - Royal Mint - Manning Gottlieb OMD - United Kingdom- The Loneliness Index - Age UK - Manning Gottlieb OMD - United Kingdom- Dynamic Recruitment - The University of Sydney - The Monkeys - Australia- Lost Frequency - HearLife Clinic - FP7/DXB - United Arab Emirates- How 1,00,000 TV commercial viewers made snap decisions on their mobile for a holiday at Club Mahindra - Club Mahindra Holidays - Zapr Media Labs - India- One-Drop Bottle - Pril - TBWA\RAAD - United Arab Emirates- Camelpower - Nissan - TBWA\RAAD - United Arab Emirates- The Ultimate Data Machine - BMW - Cadreon, UM - United StatesTo see the shortlisted case studies in the Effective Innovation category, please view at www.warc.com/warcawards.prize.The WARC Awards are currently being judged by international senior figures from both brands and agencies. The Effective Innovation category is chaired by Christopher Yu, Vice President of Integrated Marketing Strategy, Innovation and Technology, U.S. Bank.The shortlisted papers in the Effective Content Strategy, Effective Social Strategy and Effective Use of Brand Purpose categories will be announced shortly.About Effective Innovation jury chairChristopher Yu, Vice President, Integrated Marketing Strategy, Innovation and Technology, U.S. BankChristopher partners with teams across the company to define the digital and direct marketing roadmap for the enterprise, focusing on new opportunities to optimise customer experience and improve marketing results. Prior to U.S. Bank, Chris held marketing leadership roles at Publicis Groupe and the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association. He has a BA and Ph.D. from Yale and an MFA from the University of Virginia. Outside of the office, he likes to listen to old punk bands, binge-watch Nordic Noir series, and travel.About WARC- your global authority on advertising and media effectivenesswarc.com is an online service offering advertising best practice, evidence, insights and data from the world's leading brands. WARC helps clients grow their businesses by using proven approaches to maximise advertising effectiveness. WARC's clients include the world's largest advertising and media agencies, research companies, universities and advertisers.WARC runs four global and two regional case study competitions: WARC Awards, WARC Innovation Awards, WARC Media Awards, The Admap prize, WARC Prize for Asian Strategy and WARC Prize for MENA Strategy.Founded in 1985, WARC is privately owned and has offices in the UK, U.S. and Singapore.