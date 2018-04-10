Funda has joined forces with Tealium to improve the customer experience, increasing satisfaction and boosting revenue

Tealium, the leader in real-time customer data solutions and enterprise tag management, has today announced its partnership with Funda the online real estate platform to enhance the customer experience and increase revenue through Tealium's AudienceStream technology.

Tealium AudienceStream is the market-leading Customer Data Platform (CDP), combining robust audience management and data enrichment capabilities, resulting in unified customer profiles and the ability to take immediate, relevant action.

A new client for Tealium, Funda is using AudienceStream to increase the performance of its advertising platform, boosting the capacity to offer relevant audiences to their advertisers based on the needs, behaviours, and interests of their visitors.

Funda is at the forefront of the latest internet applications in finding and advertising real estate. It aims to provide a valuable and consistent experience for brokers, advertisers, and consumers.

Marketing (Communications and PR) Director Jacqueline Post at Funda commented: "Our aim at Funda is to offer relevant and consistent messaging across all touchpoints in the customer journey. This is our first collaboration with Tealium so we're eager to get the project underway and look forward to working together to improve our overall customer experience."

Danny Pentier, Sales Director Benelux at Tealium said: "Using Tealium's AudienceStream will provide Funda with an enriched knowledge about their users, helping to facilitate discovery of relevant customer segments through the analysis of real-time data. The ability to take action in real-time is a great advantage, particularly in an environment where consumers expect personalised digital experiences by default, at that exact moment in time. We're proud that Funda has chosen to use AudienceStream and are excited for the new partnership."

ENDS

About Tealium

Tealium revolutionises today's digital businesses with a universal approach to managing the ever-increasing flows of customer data spanning web, mobile, offline and Internet of Things devices. With the power to unify customer data into a single source of truth, combined with a turnkey integration ecosystem supporting more than 1,000 vendors and technologies, Tealium's Universal Data Hub enables organisations to leverage real-time data to create richer, more personalised digital experiences across every channel.

For more information, visit www.tealium.com.

About Funda

Funda was founded in 2001 by the Dutch real estate agents' association NVM to make advertising and viewing property as easy as possible. Today, with over 44 million visits every month, Funda is the online real estate platform in the Netherlands. Funda's platform is unique: it shows the most current, trustworthy and complete information on both residential and commercial properties, provided by all real estate agents in the country. Right now, Funda is advancing from being a property supply-and-demand website to become a platform for the entire "Living Cycle". This extends Funda's scope to cover the broader context of home buying, selling and living.

For more information, visit https://www.funda.nl/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180410005811/en/

Contacts:

Press contact

GingerMay PR for Tealium

Greta Burgio

greta.burgio@gingermaypr.com

+44(0)2036421124