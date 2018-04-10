Local power utility TPL is seeking independent power producers for the deployment of 6 MW of solar capacity combined with storage. The selected project will be granted a 25-year PPA.Tonga Power Limited (TPL), the state-owned and sole energy provider of the Kingdom of Tonga, has issued a tender for the construction of a 6 MW solar power plant combined with a storage system. The utility is seeking proposals from independent power producers. The selected project will deliver electricity to TPL's grid under a 25-year PPA. The proposed PPA rate should include the levelized cost of system for both ...

