

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Hungary's consumer price inflation accelerated marginally in March, after easing in the previous two months, figures from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed Tuesday.



The consumer price index climbed 2.0 percent year-over-year in March, just above the 1.9 percent rise in February. That was below the 2.1 percent increase economists had forecast.



Food prices grew 4.1 percent annually in March and costs for services went up by 1.1 percent.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices edged up 0.1 percent in March, following a 0.2 percent gain in the prior month. The figure also matched consensus estimate.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX