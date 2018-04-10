

CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - Boeing (BA) announced five new products and services across its services portfolios, all geared towards continuing enhanced digital transformation and MRO value improvement. The new products and services include a new customer-requested capability called Self-Service Analytics by Boeing AnalytX allows subscribing customers to access their applications' data, using new analytics tools.



Boeing has also launched a rapid response capability that allows emergent parts and engineering modifications to be made quickly, delivering more affordable, fit-for-purpose modifications. The company, through its subsidiary Jeppesen, has introduced new features to Aviator, an all-in-one app that provides centralized access to a seamless, integrated suite of airline electronic flight bag tools.



Boeing also announced HYDRO Systems KG has signed a five-year distribution agreement with Aviall providing access to HYDRO Systems KG's entire line of products. HYDRO manufactures ground support equipment including a full line of tripod jacks, axle jacks, towbars and landing gear installation equipment.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX