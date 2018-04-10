Amer Sports Oyj: Amer Sports first quarter 2018 results published on April 26

Amer Sports Corporation

PRESS RELEASE

April 10, 2018 at 1:45 p.m.

Amer Sports first quarter 2018 results published on April 26

Amer Sports Corporation will publish its first quarter 2018 results on Thursday, April 26 at around 1:00 p.m. Finnish time. A conference call for investors and analysts will be held the same day at 3:00 p.m. Finnish time. To participate, please call +44 (0)20 7572 1187 or +49 (0)69 2222 4998, PIN 44488344#.

The conference can also be followed live via www.amersports.com or https://amersports.videosync.fi/interimreport-q1-2018 (https://amersports.videosync.fi/interimreport-q1-2018).

A replay of the conference call and a transcript will be available later at the same internet address. The replay number is +44 (0)20 3426 2807 or +49 (0)69 2222 33985, conference number 695681#.

For more information, please contact:

Heli Harri, Communications Manager, Tel. +358 40 7184 799, heli.harri@amersports.com

AMER SPORTS

Amer Sports (www.amersports.com) is a sporting goods company with internationally recognized brands including Salomon, Wilson, Atomic, Arc'teryx, Mavic, Suunto and Precor. The company's technically advanced sports equipment, footwear and apparel improve performance and increase the enjoyment of sports and outdoor activities. The Group business is balanced by its broad portfolio of sports and products and a presence in all major markets. Amer Sports shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange (AMEAS).

