

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Ireland's industrial production decreased for the second straight month in February, preliminary figures from the Central Statistics Office showed Tuesday.



Industrial production fell a seasonally adjusted 3.9 percent month-over-month in February, faster than the 2.4 percent rise in January.



On a yearly basis, industrial production rebounded 3.5 percent in February, after a 2.1 percent fall in the prior month.



At the same time, industrial turnover advanced 10.9 percent annually, while it declined 6.8 percent from a month earlier.



