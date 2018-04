The Swiss power electronics giant has announced that its UNO-DM-PLUS string inverters are now operationally compatible with Tigo's DC optimization technology, which also offers module-level monitoring and rapid shutdown capability.Switzerland-headquartered power electronics firm ABB, which is the world's fourth-largest supplier of solar PV inverters according to GTM Research data, has today announced a new collaboration with DC power optimizer technology provider Tigo. Tigo has already partnered with a number of leading solar module suppliers to embed its DC power optimizers on solar panels ...

