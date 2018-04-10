Active-Investors: Free Post Earnings Research Report: Square's Q4 FY17 Top-Line Surged 36%; Outshone Forecasts

Stock Monitor: Net Element Post Earnings Reporting

Earnings Highlights and Summary

During the quarter ended December 31, 2017, Square's total net revenues increased to $616.04 million from $451.92 million in Q4 FY16. The Company's total revenue numbers for Q4 FY17 topped market consensus estimates of $601.63 million. Meanwhile, the Company's adjusted revenues were $282.66 million in Q4 FY17, an increase of 47% from $191.88 million in Q4 FY16.

The mobile payments services provider's net loss attributable to common stockholders increased to $15.66 million, or $0.04 loss per diluted share, in Q4 FY17 from a net loss attributable to common stockholders of $15.17 million, or $0.04 loss per diluted share, in Q4 FY16. The Company reported an adjusted net income of $34.98 million, or $0.08 per diluted share, in Q4 FY17 versus $20.77 million, or $0.05 per diluted share, in the previous year's same quarter. Meanwhile, Wall Street had expected the Company to report an adjusted net income of $0.07 per share.

For FY17, Square's total revenues came in at $2.21 billion compared to $1.71 billion in the previous year. The Company reported a net loss attributable to common stockholders of $62.81 million, or $0.17 loss per diluted share, in FY17 versus a net loss attributable to common stockholders $171.59 million, or $0.50 loss per diluted share, in FY16. However, the Company reported an adjusted net income of $139.01 million, or $0.27 per diluted share, in FY17 compared to $44.89 million, or $0.04 loss per diluted share, in FY16.

Operational Metrics

The San Francisco, California-based Company's transaction-based revenues stood at $524.61 million in the reported quarter, rising 30% from $402.50 million in Q4 FY16. The Company's subscription and services-based revenues surged 96% to $79.40 million in Q4 FY17 from $40.52 million in Q4 FY16. Furthermore, the Company's hardware revenues were $12.02 million in Q4 FY17, up 36% from $8.87 million in Q4 FY16. Furthermore, the Company's gross payment volume (GPV) was $17.89 billion during Q4 FY17, which came in above the $13.69 billion reported in Q4 FY16.

For the reported quarter, the Company's gross profit came in at $239.83 million, up from $166.53 million in the prior year's comparable quarter. However, the Company reported an operating loss of $13.01 million during Q4 FY17 compared to an operating loss of $13.98 million in Q4 FY16. Moreover, the Company's adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) stood at $41.18 million, or 15% of adjusted revenues, in Q4 FY17 compared to $29.79 million, or 16% of adjusted revenues, in Q4 FY16.

Cash Flow and Balance Sheet

During the full year FY17, Square's net cash provided by operating activities were $127.71 million, up from $23.13 million in FY16. At the close of books in the reported quarter, Square had $696.47 million in cash compared to $452.03 million at the close of books as on December 31, 2016. Furthermore, the Company reported a long-term debt balance of $358.57 million as on December 31, 2017.

Outlook

In its guidance for the full year FY18, Square's total net revenues are expected to be in the range of $2.82 billion to $2.88 billion, with adjusted revenues to be in the band of $1.30 billion to $1.33 billion. The Company's adjusted EBITDA are anticipated to be between $240 million to $250 million, with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 34% at the mid-point, for FY18. The Company forecasts net loss per share to be in the range of $0.08 to $0.04. Additionally, the Company's adjusted earnings per share (EPS) are expected to be between $0.43 and $0.47 for FY18.

For Q1 FY18, the Company projects total net revenues to be in the band of $605 million to $620 million. The Company's adjusted revenues are forecasted to be in the range of $290 million to $295 million for the upcoming quarter. The Company expects adjusted EBITDA to be between $30 million and $33 million, with an adjusted EBITDA margin at the midpoint of 11% for FY18. The Company's net loss per share is forecasted to be in the band of $0.09 to $0.07. Meanwhile, the Company's adjusted EPS are anticipated to be between $0.03 and $0.05 for the first quarter of FY18.

Stock Performance Snapshot

April 09, 2018 - At Monday's closing bell, Square's stock slightly climbed 0.04%, ending the trading session at $45.89.

Volume traded for the day: 8.43 million shares.

Stock performance in the last three-month - up 11.55%; previous six-month period - up 49.19%; past twelve-month period - up 169.94%; and year-to-date - up 32.63%

After yesterday's close, Square's market cap was at $19.04 billion.

The stock is part of the Technology sector, categorized under the Internet Software & Services industry. This sector was up 0.6% at the end of the session.

Active-Investors:

Active-Investors (A-I) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and Canadian stocks. A-I has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

A-I has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the 'Author') and is fact checked and reviewed by a third-party research service company (the 'Reviewer') represented by a credentialed financial analyst. For further information on analyst credentials, please email info@active-investors.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charterholder (the 'Sponsor'), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable-effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by A-I. A-I is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither A-I nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit http://active-investors.com/legal-disclaimer/.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: info@active-investors.com

Phone number: 73 29 92 6381

Office Address: 6, Jalan Kia Peng, Kuala Lumpur, 50450 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: Active-Investors