Active-Investors: Free Post Earnings Research Report: ServiceMaster's Quarterly Revenues Grew 5.1%

Stock Monitor: Payment Data Systems Post Earnings Reporting

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / April 10, 2018 / Active-Investors.com has just released a free earnings report on ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SERV) ('ServiceMaster'). If you want access to this report all you need to do is sign up now by clicking the following link www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=SERV. The Company reported its fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2017 operating and financial results on February 27, 2018. The parent Company of Terminix, Merry Maid, and other service franchises topped earnings estimates and provided guidance for FY18. Register today and get access to over 1000 Free Research Reports by joining our site below:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg

Active-Investors.com is currently working on the research report for Payment Data Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: PYDS), which also belongs to the Services sector as the Company ServiceMaster Global Holdings. Do not miss out and become a member today for free to access this upcoming report at:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=PYDS

Active-Investors.com is focused on giving you timely information and the inside line on companies that matter to you. This morning, ServiceMaster Global Holdings most recent news is on our radar and our team decided to put out a fantastic report on the company that is now available for free below:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=SERV

Earnings Highlights and Summary

For the fourth quarter of the fiscal year 2017, ServiceMaster recorded revenues of $666 million, up 5.1% compared to $633 million in Q4 2016, driven primarily by an organic growth of 8% at the American Home Shield (AHS) and the impact of acquiring Landmark Home Warranty ('Landmark') in November 2016. The Company's revenue numbers fell short of analysts' estimates of $666.3 million.

For Q4 2017, ServiceMaster posted a net income of $306 million, or $2.26 per share, versus $31 million, or $0.23 per share, in Q4 2016. The Company's reported quarter net income was favorably impacted by an adjustment to deferred income taxes of $271 million, driven by the enactment of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act 2017 (TCJA) on December 22, 2017. ServiceMaster's adjusted net income was $48 million, or $0.35 per share, in Q4 2017 versus $60 million, or $0.44 per share, in Q4 2016. The Company's earnings beat Wall Street's estimates of $0.34 per share.

For the full year FY17, ServiceMaster generated revenues of $2.91 billion, reflecting a growth of 6% compared to $2.75 billion in FY16.

ServiceMaster's net income was $510 million, or $3.76 per share, in FY17 versus $155 million, or $1.13 per share, in FY16. The Company's net income for FY17 was favorably impacted by the $271 million adjustment to deferred income taxes driven by the enactment of the TCJA, as well as the pre-tax income of FY16, including charges for fumigation-related matters of $93 million and an insurance reserve adjustment of $23 million. ServiceMaster's adjusted net income was $286 million, or $2.11 per share, in FY17 versus $281 million, or $2.04 per share, in FY16.

Segment Results

During Q4 2017, ServiceMaster's Terminix segment's revenues grew 1% to $353 million on a y-o-y basis, as increases in core termite control and wildlife exclusion sales were offset by a decline in core pest control revenues. The segment's adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) fell 15% to $62 million on a y-o-y basis, primarily reflecting an increase in sales and marketing costs of $8 million; an increase in termite damage claims of $1 million; an increase in insurance costs of $1 million; an increase in other costs of $2 million; and an increase in production labor costs of $1 million, associated with the Company's effort to improve safety, customer service, and retention.

For Q4 2017, ServiceMaster's AHS segment recorded revenues of $257 million, up 10% on a y-o-y basis, driven by new unit sales growth, improved price realization, and the impact of the Landmark acquisition. The AHS segment's organic revenue growth was 8% in the reported quarter. For Q4 2017, the segment's adjusted EBITDA rose 1% on a y-o-y basis, primarily reflecting an increase of $10 million from the conversion of higher organic revenues and a decrease in other costs of $1 million.

ServiceMaster's Franchise Services Group (FSG) reported a hike in revenues of 11% to $55 million, driven by higher royalty fee revenues related to disaster restoration services and janitorial national accounts revenues. The segment's adjusted EBITDA grew 5% on a y-o-y basis, primarily reflecting an increase of $2 million in revenue conversion.

Cash Matters

For FY17, ServiceMaster's net cash provided from operating activities from continuing operations increased to $413 million from $325 million in FY16. During FY17, ServiceMaster used $85 million to purchase 2.2 million shares of its stock compared to a usage of $60 million to purchase 1.6 million shares of its stock in FY16. ServiceMaster's free cash flow was $338 million in FY17 compared to $270 million in FY16.

Outlook

For FY18, ServiceMaster is forecasting revenues to range from $3.02 billion to $3.05 billion, or an increase in the band of 4% to 5% on a y-o-y basis. The Company's adjusted EBITDA is anticipated to range from $690 million to $705 million, or an increase in the band of 2% to 4% on a y-o-y basis, for FY18.

ServiceMaster is estimating an organic revenue growth for the Terminix segment to range from 1% to 2% on a y-o-y basis. The Company expects a high single-digit organic revenue growth for the AHS segment, and a mid-single-digit organic revenue growth for the FSG for FY18.

Stock Performance Snapshot

April 09, 2018 - At Monday's closing bell, ServiceMaster Global's stock marginally advanced 0.16%, ending the trading session at $50.90.

Volume traded for the day: 850.50 thousand shares, which was above the 3-month average volume of 701.89 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the previous six-month period - up 7.23%; and past twelve-month period - up 26.15%

After yesterday's close, ServiceMaster Global's market cap was at $6.98 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 28.81.

The stock is part of the Services sector, categorized under the Business Services industry. This sector was flat at the end of the session.

Active-Investors:

Active-Investors (A-I) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and Canadian stocks. A-I has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

A-I has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the 'Author') and is fact checked and reviewed by a third-party research service company (the 'Reviewer') represented by a credentialed financial analyst. For further information on analyst credentials, please email info@active-investors.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charterholder (the 'Sponsor'), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable-effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by A-I. A-I is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither A-I nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit http://active-investors.com/legal-disclaimer/.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: info@active-investors.com

Phone number: 73 29 92 6381

Office Address: 6, Jalan Kia Peng, Kuala Lumpur, 50450 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: Active-Investors