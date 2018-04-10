Active-Investors: Blog Exposure - Overstock.com Appointed Gregory J. Iverson as New Chief Financial Officer

Stock Monitor: EVINE Live Post Earnings Reporting

Iverson will replace Robert Hughes, who is retiring from his current role in order to become CFO of DeSoto Inc., a joint venture between Overstock's CEO, Patrick M. Byrne, Medici Ventures, Inc., and famed Peruvian economist Hernando de Soto.

Greg Comes with Great Experience in Handling Complex Financial Matters

Commenting on the appointment, Patrick M. Byrne said that Overstock is pleased to announce Greg Iverson as its new CFO. Iverson comes with great experience in handling complex financial matters and joins the Overstock team at a time when the opportunities for the future of the Company's business will greatly benefit from his knowledge and experience.

Patrick stated his appreciation for Rob Hughes' many years of exemplary service.

He further added that Rob's incredible dedication, commitment, and fastidious precision will live on in the organization he has built.

Gregory J. Iverson's Career History

Prior to joining Overstock, Iverson served as CFO for Apollo Education Group, Inc. (AEG), a global private-sector education company, where he had been employed in roles with increasing responsibility since 2007. Iverson was instrumental in the acquisition of AEG by Apollo Global Management, LLC and The Vistria Group, LLC in February 2017, in which the company was also taken private in a $1.1 billion transaction. Following the acquisition, Iverson was responsible for AEG's transition from a public to private company, including achieving post-acquisition cost synergies and rationalizing AEG's business portfolio. Additionally, Iverson brings more than 20 years of financial, operational, and merger, acquisition and divestiture experience and is a Certified Public Accountant. He graduated Summa Cum Laude with a B.S. in business from the University of Idaho and is a Certified Public Accountant.

DeSoto Initially Announced in December 2017

On December 13, 2017, world-renowned economist Hernando de Soto, Patrick Byrne, and blockchain subsidiary Medici Ventures, formed a joint venture to develop a new company, De Soto, Inc. De Soto is developing a blockchain-based system using mobile applications and social media integration that will bring to light the thousands of disconnected ledgers that exist at local levels in communities around the world. In doing so, it will create a global repository on which ownership and transfer can be based. The first pilot program was expected to launch in early 2018.

About Overstock.com, Inc.

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in Midvale, Utah, Overstock.com is a tech-driven online retailer that sells a broad range of products in the latest trends, including furniture, decor, rugs, bedding, and home improvement, all at the lowest prices. The Company has evolved from a fledgling startup to a billion-dollar online retailer as a result of a hard-working and creative team.

Stock Performance Snapshot

April 09, 2018 - At Monday's closing bell, Overstock.com's stock ended the trading session flat at $35.85.

Volume traded for the day: 1.81 million shares.

Stock performance in previous six-month period - up 25.13%; and past twelve-month period - up 107.23%

After yesterday's close, Overstock.com's market cap was at $889.08 million.

The stock is part of the Services sector, categorized under the Catalog & Mail Order Houses industry. This sector was flat at the end of the session.

SOURCE: Active-Investors