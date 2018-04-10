Active-Investors: Blog Exposure - Orbital ATK Announced the Successful Launch of HYLAS 4 Commercial Communications Ka-Band Satellite

Stock Monitor: TAT Technologies Post Earnings Reporting

Orbital ATK Likely to Handover the Spacecraft to Avanti in April 2018

The launch took place at 5:34 p.m. EDT from Kourou, French Guiana. The satellite separated successfully from the launch vehicle approximately 35 minutes into the mission after reaching its targeted orbit. Orbital ATK completed the satellite's initial post-launch health check and configuration in preparation for orbit-raising procedures and in-orbit tests. The spacecraft handover to Avanti is anticipated in April 2018.

HYLAS 4 Demonstrates Orbital ATK's Ability to Develop and Execute an Enhanced Product

Amer Khouri, Vice President of the Commercial Satellite business at Orbital ATK, mentioned that the data from initial testing shows the satellite is in good health and performing as expected.

Amer added that as the third GEOStar-3 satellite to launch within three months, HYLAS 4 demonstrates Orbital ATK's ability to develop and execute an enhanced product that offers increased capability to meet its customers' emerging needs.

Other GEOStar-3 Satellites Launched by Orbital ATK in 2018

On January 25, 2018, Orbital ATK announced that the Al Yah 3 commercial communications satellite built by the Company for Al Yah Satellite Communications Company (Yahsat) PrJSC, was launched successfully from Kourou, French Guiana. The launch was a key milestone in Yahsat's strategy to expand its Ka-band coverage across Africa and to establish a presence in Latin America. Al Yah 3, an all Ka-band satellite, and the first hybrid electric propulsion GEOStar-3™ satellite completed by Orbital ATK, was launched on an Ariane 5 rocket by Arianespace at 5:20 p.m. EST on January 25.

On February 01, 2018, the Company successfully launched the GovSat-1 multi-mission satellite. Orbital ATK built the satellite for GovSat, a public-private partnership between the Government of Luxembourg and world-leading satellite operator SES. GovSat-1 launched aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket and marked the second GEOStar-3 satellite built by Orbital ATK to be launched in 2018. It would be used to provide service to governmental and institutional customers.

About HYLAS 4

HYLAS 4 was built in Orbital ATK's satellite manufacturing facility in Dulles, Virginia. It is a hybrid electric propulsion and all Ka-band high-throughput satellite that sets a new standard for affordability and payload flexibility in its class. The satellite will extend Avanti's Ka-band coverage across Europe, Middle-East, and Sub-Saharan Africa. Furthermore, additional capacity can be provided through four steerable beams, which can address existing regions or new regions such as Latin America.

About GEOStar-3™ Satellite

The GEOStar-3 platform is the newest, highest power and most advanced platform in the flight-proven GEOStar product-line. The spacecraft bus features an increase in both battery capacity and solar array power, enabling the GEOStar-3 to provide up to 8 kilowatts of power to the payload. The hybrid electric propulsion system provides the benefits of higher power and greater payload capability while maintaining cost-effective launches and a faster path to orbit than all electric systems.

About Orbital ATK, Inc.

Orbital ATK is a global leader in aerospace and defense technologies. The Company designs, builds, and delivers space, defense, and aviation-related systems to customers around the world both as a prime contractor and as a merchant supplier. Headquartered in Dulles, Virginia, Orbital ATK employs approximately 13,000 people across the US and several international locations.

Stock Performance Snapshot

April 09, 2018 - At Monday's closing bell, Orbital ATK's stock was slightly up 0.08%, ending the trading session at $132.78.

Volume traded for the day: 585.46 thousand shares, which was above the 3-month average volume of 423.61 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 0.36%; previous three-month period - up 0.67%; past twelve-month period - up 37.95%; and year-to-date - up 0.97%

After yesterday's close, Orbital ATK's market cap was at $7.69 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 24.84.

The stock has a dividend yield of 0.96%.

The stock is part of the Industrial Goods sector, categorized under the Aerospace/Defense Products & Services industry.

