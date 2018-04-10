

PRAG (dpa-AFX) - Czech consumer price inflation eased as expected in March, though slightly, figures from the Czech Statistical Office showed Tuesday.



Consumer prices climbed 1.7 percent year-over-year in March, just below the 1.8 percent rise in February.



Prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages grew 1.9 percent annually in March and utility costs went up by 2.3 percent. Meanwhile, clothing and footwear prices dropped 0.2 percent.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices dropped 0.1 percent, while it was expected to remain flat.



