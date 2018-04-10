sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 10.04.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 575 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,354 Euro		0,00
0,00 %
WKN: A0LBT2 ISIN: GB00B1DJTV45 Ticker-Symbol: J1O 
Aktie:
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
HYDROGEN GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
HYDROGEN GROUP PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,398
0,44
12:53
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
HYDROGEN GROUP PLC
HYDROGEN GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
HYDROGEN GROUP PLC0,3540,00 %