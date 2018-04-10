Specialist recruitment company Hydrogen Group announced its final results for the year ended 31 December on Tuesday, with group revenue rising to £125.9m from £116.2m in the prior year. The AIM-traded firm said full year net fee income was 29% higher at £22.8m, primarily due to the acquisition of Argyll Scott, which completed on 2 June. Underlying profit before tax was in line with 2016, at £0.8m. Exceptional items in 2017 of £2.0m arose predominantly from the integration of Argyll Scott ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...