Communications and advertising group the Mission Marketing Group saw revenue and profits move ahead in what its chairman called a "very decent year". Mission's pre-tax profits came in at £7.7m in the year ended 31 December, a 10% increase on the previous trading year, boosted, in part, by a 6% uptick in revenue of £65.9m and the firm's success in lowering its total debt position. Diluted earnings per share grew 11% to 7.12p. David Morgan, Mission's chairman, said, "Whichever way we look at it, ...

