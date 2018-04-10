Independent oil and gas company Faroe Petroleum announced on Tuesday that the Norwegian Minister of Petroleum and Energy has approved the plan for the development and operation of the Fenja field. The AIM-traded firm said the Fenja oil field is located 33 kilometres south west of the Njord production facility. It explained that the field would be developed with three oil producers, two water injectors and one gas injector, which would be converted to a gas producer during the gas blowdown phase ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...