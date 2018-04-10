Narrowband radio mesh networks specialist CyanConnode updated the market on its trading for the first calendar quarter of 2018 on Tuesday, reporting that since the start of the year, it had seen increasing momentum and demand for its products across multiple jurisdictions. The AIM-traded firm said that would result in the company generating more revenues in the first half of 2018 than in the full year for 2017. It said it expected levels of revenues and cash receipts to "materially accelerate" ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...