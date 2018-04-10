Small business sentiment in the US deteriorated more than expected in March, according to the latest survey from the National Federation of Independent Business. The small business optimism index fell to 104.7 last month from 107.6 in February, missing expectations for a reading of 107.0 but still among the highest readings in survey history. For the first time since 1982, taxes received the fewest number of votes as the number one problem. NFIB president chief executive officer Juanita Duggan ...

