

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - The majority of cohorts across the UK economy were significant gainers from monetary policy loosening, in financial and welfare terms, Bank of England Chief Economist Andrew Haldane, said Tuesday.



The channels through which monetary policy has affected people's lives are often neither easy to observe nor well-understood, Haldane noted.



He said it reflects the difficulty of capturing the often subtle ways in which monetary policy affects people, in a way that is clear and relevant to them.



'My view is that there is a strong case for making, on a periodic basis, comprehensive and transparent assessments of the distributional impact of monetary policy,' he said.



This would help people understand the purpose and impact of monetary policy, both on the economy in general and on them as individuals, on 'their GDP'.



