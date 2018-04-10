Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

PJSC 'Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port' (NCSP) NCSP Group's cargo turnover for January-February 2018 totaled 22.3 million tons 10-Apr-2018 / 13:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer / publisher is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. NCSP Group's cargo turnover for January-February 2018 totaled 22.3 million tons April 10, 2018 NCSP Group (LSE: NCSP, MOEX: NMTP) hereby reports that the consolidated cargo turnover of the Group's terminals for January-February 2018 totaled 22,303.4 thousand tons. Transship*ment **of bulk cargoes *in January-February 2018 decreased by 12.4% or 2,311.4 thousand tons and amounted to 16,255.4 thousand tons, including 9,975.6 thousand tons of crude oil; 6,088.2 thousand tons of oil products; 105.6 thousand tons of UAN and 85.9 thousand tons of seed oils. Crude oil transshipment decreased by 21.7% or 2,769.6 thousand tons, including 181.3 thousand tons at Novorossiysk and 2,588.3 thousand tons at Primorsk. Transshipment of oil products increased by 8.7% or by 486.8 thousand tons. Transshipment of liquid fertilizers (UAN) decreased by 19.6%, and transshipment of vegetable oils reduced by 3.1% compared to January-February 2017. *Liquid cargo t*ransshipment in January-February 2018 increased by 15.2% or 363.8 thousand tons and reached 2,764.1 thousand tons compared to the previous year, mainly due to growth of grain transshipment supported by high yield in the current grain season. Grain transshipment increased by 39.7% or 623 thousand tons, to 2,191.8 thousand tons. Volumes of iron ore raw materials transshipment and coal handling amounted to 233.8 and 215.8 thousand tons. Transshipment of chemical goods and sugar amounted to 79.0 and 43.7 thousand tons. Decrease in handling of iron ore raw materials by 31.2%, coal by 36%, and chemical cargoes by 36.2% compared to January-February 2017. The decrease was caused by adverse weather conditions in the Azov-Black Sea basin and in the ports of discharge, which resulted in late arrival of the fleet and delay in the vessel handling schedule in the port of Novorossiysk for later periods, as well as shortage of the rolling stock at railway stations of departure. General cargo transshipmen*t* in January-February 2018 increased by 15.9% or 309.4 thousand tons and reached 2,253.7 thousand tons mainly due to growth of cast iron transshipment caused by increase in sales volumes and expansion of the sales markets. Transshipment of ferrous metals and cast iron increased by 278.9 thousand tons or 16.6% and amounted to 1,959.2 thousand tons. Transshipment of non-ferrous metals increased by 14.7% and amounted to 208.1 thousand tons compared to January-February 2017. Transshipment volumes of timber and perishable goods amounted to 50.2 thousand tons and 36.2 thousand tons, respectively. Container turnover of NCSP Group amounted to 896.6 thousand tons or 93.4 thousand TEU in the reporting period, which was by 4.2% more in tons and by 10.8% more in TEU than in the same period of 2017. Transshipmen*t **of other cargo* in January-February 2018 totaled 134 thousand tons. NCSP Group Cargo Turnover for January-February 2018 (thousand tons) January-February Change, Change, thousand % tons 2018 2017 Cargo turnover, 22,303.4 23,799.7 -1,496.3 -6.3% total Liquid bulk 16,255.4 18,566.8 -2,311.4 -12.4% cargo, total Crude oil 9,975.6 12,745.2 -2,769.6 -21.7% Oil products 6,088.2 5,601.4 486.8 8.7% UAN 105.6 131.5 -25.8 -19.6% Seed oils 85.9 88.7 -2.8 -3.1% Bulk cargo, 2,764.1 2,400.3 363.8 15.2% total Grain 2,191.8 1,568.7 623.0 39.7% Chemical cargo 79.0 123.9 -44.9 -36.2% Sugar 43.7 31.0 12.7 40.9% Iron ore raw 233.8 339.7 -105.9 -31.2% materials Coal 215.8 337.0 -121.2 -36.0% General cargo, 2,253.7 1,944.3 309.4 15.9% total Ferrous metals 1,959.2 1,680.3 278.9 16.6% and cast iron Timber 50.2 55.8 -5.6 -10.0% Timber (thousand 91.3 101.5 -10.2 -10.1% cubic meters) Non-ferrous 208.1 181.4 26.7 14.7% metals Perishable goods 36.2 26.8 9.4 35.1% Containers 896.6 860.7 35.9 4.2% Containers 896.6 860.7 35.9 4.2% Containers 93.4 84.3 9.1 10.8% (thousand TEU) Other cargo 134 28 106.0 382.8% NCSP Group is the largest port operator in Russia by cargo turnover. NCSP Group is traded on Moscow Exchange (NMTP) and London Stock Exchange as GDRs (NCSP). NCSP Group's volumes in 2017 totaled 143 million tons. NCSP Group consists of: PJSC Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port, LLC Primorsk Trade Port, LLC Novorossiysk Grain Terminal, JSC Novorossiysk Ship Repair Yard, JSC NCSP Fleet, JSC NLE, LLC IPP, Baltic Stevedore Company LLC, and JSC SFP. For more information, please contact: For press: KSenko@ncsp.com For investment companies: ABurykin@ncsp.com ISIN: US67011U2087 Category Code: UPD TIDM: NCSP Sequence No.: 5382 End of Announcement EQS News Service 672875 10-Apr-2018

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 10, 2018 07:00 ET (11:00 GMT)