Active-Investors: Free Research Report as Eaton Vance's Quarterly Earnings Advanced 47.17%

Earnings Highlights and Summary

EV's total revenues reached $421.41 million for Q1 FY18, an increase of 18.72% from $354.96 million in Q1 FY17. The management fees advanced 20.26% to $366.37 million y-o-y, distribution and underwriter fees advanced 8.09% to $20.49 million and services fees surged 6.69% to $30.84 million y-o-y in Q1 FY18. The reported total revenue number exceeded analysts' consensus estimates of $417 million.

EV incurred total expenses of $285.61 million in Q1 FY18, up 14.46% from $249.52 million in Q1 FY17 reflecting increases in compensation, distribution expense, service fee expense, amortization of deferred sales commissions, fund-related expenses, and other operating expenses. The Company's operating income rose 28.80% to $135.8 million in the reported quarter from $105.44 million in the previous year's same quarter. EV's operating margin improved 2.52% to 32.22% in quarter under review from 29.7% in the previous year's corresponding quarter.

Net income attributed to EV's stockholders was $78.06 million, or $0.63 per diluted share, in Q1 FY18 compared to $60.71 million, or $0.53 per diluted share, in Q1 FY17, reflecting an increase of 28.57%. The reported earnings included revaluation of deferred tax amounts, loss on write-off of Hexavest option, repatriation of undistributed earnings of foreign subsidiaries and net excess tax benefit from stock-based compensation plans. EV's adjusted DEPS, excluding non-recurring items, was $0.78 in Q1 FY18, up 47.17% from $0.53 in Q1 FY17. This surpassed analysts' consensus estimates of $0.71 per share.

Cash Matters

EV had cash and cash equivalents of $533.32 million as on January 31, 2018, 12.65% lower than $610.56 million as on October 31, 2017. The Company's consolidated assets under management (AUM) were $449.23 billion as on January 31, 2018, 23.50% higher than $363.74 billion as on January 31, 2017. The year-over-year increase in consolidated AUM reflects net inflows of $37.1 billion and market price appreciation of $48.4 billion.

EV had a debt of $619.05 million as on January 31, 2018, an increase 0.03% from $618.84 million as on October 31, 2017. The Company repurchased around 0.7 million shares of its Non-Voting Common Stock for $36.3 million during the reported quarter. EV had approximately 5.4 million shares available under its share repurchase authorization of 8.0 million at the end of Q1 FY18.

However, there were no outstanding borrowings under the Company's $300 million credit facility as on January 31, 2018.

Stock Performance Snapshot

April 09, 2018 - At Monday's closing bell, Eaton Vance's stock marginally fell 0.48%, ending the trading session at $54.09.

Volume traded for the day: 687.01 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the previous six-month period - up 8.38%; and past twelve-month period - up 23.92%

After yesterday's close, Eaton Vance's market cap was at $6.70 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 19.90.

The stock has a dividend yield of 2.29%.

The stock is part of the Financial sector, categorized under the Asset Management industry. This sector was up 0.2% at the end of the session.

