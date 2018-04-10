Active-Investors: Free Research Report as DexCom's Quarterly Revenues Surged 29%; Turned Profitable Y-O-Y

Stock Monitor: Cancer Genetics Post Earnings Reporting

Earnings Highlights and Summary

For the fourth quarter of the fiscal year 2017, DexCom's revenues were $221.0 million, reflecting an increase of 29% from $171.2 million in Q4 2016, and resulting in the Company's strongest growth quarter of the year. DexCom's revenue numbers beat analysts' estimates of $217.8 million.

During Q4 2017, DexCom's US revenues surged 25% to $187.8 million on a y-o-y basis, and represented 85% of the Company's overall revenues. The International Company's revenues totaled $33.2 million, reflecting a growth of 58% on a y-o-y basis.

During Q4 2017, DexCom recorded a gross profit of $153.5 million, resulting in a gross margin of 69%, compared to $116.7 million, or 68% of revenues, in Q4 2016. The Company's operating expenses totaled $142 million in the reported quarter compared to $123 million in the prior year's same quarter.

For Q4 2017, DexCom recorded a GAAP net loss of $9.4 million, or $0.11 loss per share, compared to a GAAP net loss of $7.4 million, or $0.09 loss per share, in Q4 2016. The Company's reported quarter results included net non-cash expenses of $55.7 million, comprised primarily of share-based compensation, depreciation and amortization, non-cash interest expenses related to its senior convertible notes, and a non-cash tax expense of $18.2 million related to the reversal of a non-cash deferred tax benefit. DexCom's Q4 2016 results consisted of non-cash expenses of $34.3 million, comprised primarily of share-based compensation, and depreciation and amortization.

DexCom's non-GAAP net income was $8.8 million, or $0.10 per share, in Q4 2017 compared to a non-GAAP net loss of $7.4 million, or $0.09 loss per share, in Q4 2016. The Company's earnings numbers surpassed Wall Street's estimates of $0.03 per share.

DexCom's revenues grew to $718.5 million during the full fiscal year 2017, reflecting an increase of 25% from $573.3 million in FY16.

For FY17, DexCom recorded a GAAP net loss of $50.2 million, or $0.58 loss per share, including net non-cash expenses of $139.6 million, compared to a GAAP net loss of $65.6 million, or $0.78 loss per share, for FY16, which included non-cash expenses of $128.1 million.

Cash Matters

As of December 31, 2017, DexCom had $548.6 million in cash, cash equivalents, and short-term marketable securities.

Annual Guidance

For the full fiscal year 2018, DexCom is forecasting revenues to be in the range of $830 million to $850 million; gross profit margin to be in the band of 65% to 68%; and GAAP operating expenses, excluding investments into non-intensive programs, to grow 10% versus FY17.

Stock Performance Snapshot

April 09, 2018 - At Monday's closing bell, DexCom's stock slightly rose 0.33%, ending the trading session at $70.38.

Volume traded for the day: 1.30 million shares, which was above the 3-month average volume of 1.20 million shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 16.91%; previous three-month period - up 32.14%; past six-month period - up 46.62%; and year-to-date - up 22.63%

After yesterday's close, DexCom's market cap was at $6.30 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 111.89.

The stock is part of the Healthcare sector, categorized under the Medical Laboratories & Research industry. This sector was up 1.1% at the end of the session.

