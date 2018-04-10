Active-Investors: Blog Exposure - Colony NorthStar Acquires Enterprise Industrial Park in Texas

Stock Monitor: Investors Real Estate Trust Post Earnings Reporting

Commenting on the acquisition, Lew Friedland, Managing Director of Colony NorthStar and Head of Colony Industrial, stated:

"We are excited to enter the growing San Antonio market with Enterprise Industrial Park, Colony Industrial's first acquisition in this market. Ecommerce and the increasing need for fast delivery are driving strong demand for well-located, infill warehouse space that occupies the critical "last-mile' link in the logistics chain. We look forward to expanding our presence in San Antonio."

Details of the Acquisition

Enterprise Industrial Park is located at 17745 Lookout Road, in Schertz, a north-eastern suburb of San Antonio, Texas. It is a Class A light industrial complex, spread over a total area of 639,797 square feet and has two buildings. Over 88% of both buildings have been leased to nine high-quality tenants. The weighted average lease term remaining for these tenants is 5.3 years. However, in the second building, space is still available and offers a lot of potential. This space features a cross-dock configuration with 32-foot clear heights, 73 trailer spaces, an ESFR sprinkler system, and an office finish.

The location is very attractive as it is conveniently located within one mile of a full-diamond interchange of Interstate 35, the city's major North-South interstate highway.

The acquisition allows Colony Industrial to expand its industrial properties portfolio to include light industrial warehouse properties in new high growth market.

Colony Industrial hired CBRE National Partners as its real estate brokers for this deal and were supported by CBRE team members - Randy Baird, Jonathan Bryan, and Ryan Thornton.

About Colony Industrial

Dallas, Texas-based Colony Industrial is the industrial platform of Colony NorthStar, and primarily invests in light industrial properties in sizes ranging from 50,000 to 250,000 square feet approximately. Colony Industrial's team brings on board institutional grade management with local market knowledge, which helps it effectively acquire and manage a diversified portfolio of light industrial assets. It is supported by a team of 40 employees who have expertise and experience in acquisition, development, asset management, and property management of light industrial properties. The platform owns and manages over 45 million square feet of warehouse buildings in 18 major markets across the US and its diversified tenant base includes major national B2B, B2C, wholesale, and consumer businesses.

About Colony NorthStar, Inc.

Colony NorthStar is a diversified global real estate and investment management firm, which owns and invests in high-quality real estate across the globe. Its portfolio of multiple asset classes includes industrial, healthcare, hospitality, and opportunistic equity and debt investments. It has over $43 billion of assets under management (AUM) and manages capital on behalf of its stockholders, as well as institutional and retail investors in private funds, non-traded and traded real estate investment trusts, and registered investment Companies. The firm has principal offices in Los Angeles and New York, and offices in over 18 cities in ten countries. It is supported by a global team of over 500 employees.

Stock Performance Snapshot

April 09, 2018 - At Monday's closing bell, Colony NorthStar's stock dropped 1.97%, ending the trading session at $5.48.

Volume traded for the day: 5.73 million shares.

After yesterday's close, Colony NorthStar's market cap was at $2.96 billion.

The stock has a dividend yield of 16.79%.

The stock is part of the Financial sector, categorized under the REIT - Diversified industry. This sector was up 0.2% at the end of the session.

