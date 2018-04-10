Active-Investors: Wired News - Chevron Submits Proposal to Continue Operations at Indonesia's Rokan Oil Block Beyond 2021

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / April 10, 2018 / Active-Investors.com has just released a free research report on Chevron Corp. (NYSE: CVX). If you want access to this report all you need to do is sign up now by clicking the following link www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=CVX as the Company's latest news hit the wire. On April 06, 2018, media reports from the news agency, Reuters, declared that Arcandra Tahar, the Deputy Energy Minister of Indonesia, has confirmed the receipt of a proposal from Chevron seeking to extend its contract to operate the Rokan oil block in Indonesia beyond 2021. Register today and get access to over 1000 Free Research Reports by joining our site below:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg

Active-Investors.com is focused on giving you timely information and the inside line on companies that matter to you. This morning, Chevron most recent news is on our radar and our team decided to put out a fantastic report on the company that is now available for free below:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=CVX

The Deputy Energy Minister, Tahar, has shared that Chevron's proposal has been forwarded to Indonesia's upstream oil and gas regulator, SKK Migas, for further evaluation and decision making.

Commenting on the matter, Yanto Sianipar, Senior Vice President of Government Affairs, Chevron Indonesia, stated that Chevron has been in discussions with the Government of Indonesia about the Rokan PSC extension. He also added that Chevron will continue to work closely with the Indonesian government in its efforts to optimize oil recovery and production from the Rokan block.

Significance

The matter gains significance as Chevron received the Indonesian government's approval in FY18 for drilling additional wells at six fields located within the Rokan block, including Sidingin, Hitam, Petapahan, Pematang, Ampuh, and Sikladi. The Deputy Energy Minister indicated that the Indonesian government is currently evaluating 23 oil and gas contracts which are expiring in FY26, and will take a decision by prioritizing the contracts expiring shortly. Apart from Chevron's contract, the contract for ConocoPhillips' Indonesian unit for the Corridor block is set to expire in FY23.

The Indonesian government recently made changes for new and expiring oil and gas production sharing contracts by adopting the gross split mechanism. As per the gross split mechanism, the Indonesian government would not be reimbursing Companies for the cost of exploration and production, which would instead be borne by the contractors.

It is still not clear if the Indonesian government would apply the gross split mechanism for Chevron's Rokan block contract, but this remains a very strong possibility.

Backdrop

Chevron's wholly-owned Indonesian subsidiary, PT Chevron Pacific Indonesia, is one of the largest producers of Indonesia's crude oil and is developing oil and natural gas reserves from central Sumatra to offshore East Kalimantan. PT Chevron Pacific Indonesia operates Indonesia's largest oil producing area, which is located onshore Central Sumatra and contains over 90 producing fields, including the super-giants Minas and Duri. This includes the Enhanced Oil Recovery Project (EOR) in Rokan Block in Minas field, Riau. Chevron's oil and gas blocks in Indonesia are governed by the Production Sharing Contract with state agency, SKK Migas. The contract for the Rokan block is set to expire in 2021.

The change in regulation by the Indonesian government led to the withdrawal of government guarantees on the return on investment. The Indonesian government expected that the Companies would continue to invest in the projects even if the contracts were to expire soon.

Chevron earlier refused to continue the EOR project in Rokan block, Minas field unless it received an extension to its contract expiring in 2021. However, it later softened its stand to say that it will evaluate the impact of the changes in regulation on the contract before it took a final call.

About Chevron Corp. and Chevron Indonesia

San Ramon, California-based, Chevron, was founded in 1879 and is one of the leading integrated energy Companies in the world. The Company has energy, chemicals, and petroleum businesses which it operates through its subsidiaries.

In Indonesia, Chevron operates through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, PT Chevron Pacific Indonesia and Chevron Indonesia Co. The Company also has another subsidiary, PT Chevron Oil Products Indonesia, for selling lubricants in Indonesia. Chevron has been in Indonesia for over 90 years and is one of the largest producers of Indonesia's crude oil. The Company works in partnership with the Indonesian government and has contributed to the country's socio-economic growth and development. For the period 2003 - 2013, Chevron and its partners contributed approximately Rp455 trillion to the revenues of the Indonesian government.

Stock Performance Snapshot

April 09, 2018 - At Monday's closing bell, Chevron's stock climbed 1.06%, ending the trading session at $115.98.

Volume traded for the day: 6.83 million shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 2.32%; and past twelve-month period - up 6.12%

After yesterday's close, Chevron's market cap was at $226.44 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 30.67.

The stock has a dividend yield of 3.86%.

The stock is part of the Basic Materials sector, categorized under the Major Integrated Oil & Gas industry. This sector was up 0.3% at the end of the session.

Active-Investors :

Active-Investors (A-I) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and Canadian stocks. A-I has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

A-I has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third-party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email info@active-investors.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charterholder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable-effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by A-I. A-I is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither A-I nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit http://active-investors.com/legal-disclaimer/.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: info@active-investors.com

Phone number: 73 29 92 6381

Office Address: 6, Jalan Kia Peng, Kuala Lumpur, 50450 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: Active-Investors