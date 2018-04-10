Active-Investors: Wired News - Federal District Court Rules in Favor of Axon in Patent Infringement Lawsuit against PhaZZer

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / April 10, 2018 / Active-Investors.com has just released a free research report on Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAXN) ("Axon"). If you want access to this report all you need to do is sign up now by clicking the following link www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=AAXN as the Company's latest news hit the wire. On April 06, 2018, the Company announced that a Florida federal district court has ruled in favor of the Company in the patent infringement lawsuit against PhaZZer Electronics Inc. ("PhaZZer"). Axon, which was formerly known as TASER International and popularly known as the manufacturer of TASER stun guns, had filed a lawsuit against PhaZZer in March 2016 for patent and trademark infringement, false advertising, and unfair competition. The lawsuit was related to PhaZZer's product - Enforcer conducted electrical weapon (CEW) - and probe cartridges.Register today and get access to over 1000 Free Research Reports by joining our site below:

The Federal Court's Ruling

The Federal Court reiterated its July 2017 judgment and permanent injunction which prohibited PhaZZer from "making, using, offering for sale, selling, donating, distributing, importing, or exporting" the Enforcer CEW and associated cartridges. The Federal Court ruled that PhaZZer had willfully infringed on Axon's patent and trademark rights and clarified that its ruling applies to the sale of all Enforcer CEWs, covered by the ban, whether they have data ports or not.

Commenting on the Federal Court's ruling, Doug Klint, General Counsel for Axon said:

"We aggressively enforce our intellectual property rights and have a proven track record of success in litigating these cases. Willful infringement of our weapons technology will never be tolerated and we will not allow competitors to trade on Axon's innovation, goodwill, and reputation for quality."

Previously too, Axon had been successful in defending its CEW patents and brought in permanent patent infringement injunctions against two Companies - Stinger Systems Inc. in 2010 and Karbon Arms LLC in 2014.

The Axon - PhaZZer Lawsuit

Axon has been in a legal fight with PhaZZer since March 2016 over the sale of PhaZZer's Enforcer CEW and probe cartridges which Axon claimed to infringe on its patents. Axon's US Patent No. 7,234,262 is for its CEW's data recording which notes the date and time of each trigger operation and duration of the stimulus. While Axon's trademark - Federal Registration No. 4,423,789 - relates to the non-functional shape of TASER CEW cartridges used to launch the probes.

In July 2017, Axon brought a broad permanent injunction against PhaZZer which banned the sale of PhaZZer's Enforcer CEWs and dart cartridges. The permanent injunction was enforced by the US District Court for the Middle District of Florida and prohibited "PhaZZer and its officers, agents, employees, and anyone else acting in concert with them, from making, using, offering for sale, selling, distributing, importing, or exporting PhaZZer CEWs and associated cartridges". The Court ruling also prevented PhaZZer from "dumping its infringing inventory by "donating' CEWs to law enforcement, and from false advertising and comparison to TASER® brand products".

The Court took special notice of the fact that PhaZZer had used many tactics to delay and increase the cost of litigation including PhaZZer's attorneys or corporate representatives failing to appear for court hearings. The Court was appalled by PhaZZer's disregard for Court Orders and ticked off by its "contemptuous", "egregious", "flagrant" and "intentional obstructionist behavior", resulting in willful "abuse [of] the judicial process". The Court imposed severe sanctions including payment of Axon's attorneys' fees and costs.

PhaZZer had appealed to the Federal Circuit, but its pending appeal is mainly focused on the scope of the trademark injunction relating to CEW cartridges. PhaZZer's appeals to the District Court and the Federal Circuit to suspend the injunction brought in by Axon have been met with failure.

PhaZZer has made two attempts to invalidate Axon's "262 patent in the US Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), first in June 2016 and second in April 2017. In the first re-examination result, USPTO admitted on April 18, 2017, the patentability of claims 6-18 as originally issued, including claim 13 involved in the litigation whereas it found that claims 1-5 were patentable as amended. In the second re-examination result, USPTO on April 02, 2018, rejected all claims of Axon's "262 patent as it found previous art combination for the said firearm.

Axon claims that this is just a procedural step in the re-examination process that does not invalidate the patent. The Court has clarified that the injunction will remain in effect for the entire duration of the administrative proceedings and potential appeals within the USPTO or with the Federal Circuit.

About Axon Enterprise Inc.

Scottsdale, Arizona-based Axon was founded in 1993 and was earlier known as TASER International. The Company manufactures a range of weapons for law enforcement. Its products and services include TASER electrical weapons, TASER smart weapons, body cameras, digital evidence management tools, records management systems, in-car video solutions, artificial intelligence automation, training and mobile apps. The seamlessly integrated and completely connected devices and systems are designed to help police, sheriffs, and law enforcement agencies everywhere make the world a safer place, and till date it has saved more than 198,000 lives and countless dollars.

Stock Performance Snapshot

April 09, 2018 - At Monday's closing bell, Axon Enterprise's stock dropped 1.27%, ending the trading session at $41.31.

Volume traded for the day: 1.24 million shares, which was above the 3-month average volume of 993.24 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 3.82%; previous three-month period - up 53.85%; past twelve-month period - up 78.99%; and year-to-date - up 55.89%

After yesterday's close, Axon Enterprise's market cap was at $2.24 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 166.57.

The stock is part of the Industrial Goods sector, categorized under the Aerospace/Defense Products & Services industry.

