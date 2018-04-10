Active-Investors: Free Research Report as AutoZone Net Sales Rose 5.4%; Adjusted EPS Advanced 9.3%

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / April 10, 2018 / Active-Investors.com has just released a free earnings report on AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE: AZO). If you want access to this report all you need to do is sign up now by clicking the following link www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=AZO. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE: AZO) reported its second quarter fiscal 2018 operating and financial results on February 27, 2018. The auto parts retailer exceeded revenue expectations. Register today and get access to over 1,000 Free Research Reports by joining our site below:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg

Active-Investors.com is focused on giving you timely information and the inside line on companies that matter to you. This morning, AutoZone most recent news is on our radar and our team decided to put out a fantastic report on the company that is now available for free below:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=AZO

Earnings Highlights and Summary

For the three months ended February 10, 2018, AutoZone reported net sales of $2.41 billion, reflecting an increase of 5.4% from net sales of $2.29 billion in Q2 FY17. The Company's Domestic (US) same store sales, or sales for stores open at least one year, increased 2.2% for the reported quarter. AutoZone's reported numbers beat analysts' estimates of $2.39 billion.

During Q2 FY18, AutoZone's gross profit as a percentage of sales was 52.9% versus 52.7% for Q2 FY17. The increase in gross margin was attributable to lower distribution costs and higher merchandise margins. The Company's operating expenses as a percentage of sales were 44.4% for the reported quarter versus 35.9% in the prior year's same quarter, and included impairment charges of approximately $193.2 million, or 8.0% of sales. Operating expenses before impairment charges, as a percentage of sales, were higher than last year primarily due to incentive compensation, higher advertising, and deleverage on occupancy costs.

AutoZone reported net income of $289.5 million, or $10.38 per diluted share, for Q2 FY18 compared to $237.1 million, or $8.08 per diluted share, in Q2 FY17. The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 (Tax Reform) increased net income by $171.4 million for the reported quarter and consisted of benefits from both revaluation of net deferred taxes of $136.7 million and a lower corporate tax rate of $59.5 million, partially offset by $24.8 million of tax expense related to repatriation taxes for accumulated earnings of foreign subsidiaries. The Company also recorded approximately $193.2 million in intangible and other assets impairment charges within operating expenses related to its IMC and AutoAnything businesses.

Adjusted for impairment charges, Tax Reform, excess tax benefits from option exercises and operating results from IMC and AutoAnything, AutoZone's adjusted net income rose 9.3% to $8.47 per share in Q2 FY18 from $7.75 per diluted share in the year ago corresponding quarter. The Company's earnings fell short of Wall Street's estimates of $8.79 per share.

Financial Position

During Q2 FY18, under its share repurchase program, AutoZone repurchased 227 thousand shares of its common stock for $174.9 million at an average price of $769 per share. At the end of the reported quarter, the Company had $296 million remaining under its current share repurchase authorization.

During Q2 FY18, AutoZone's inventory increased 4.7% on a y-o-y basis, driven by new stores and increased product placement. The Company's inventory per location was $671,000 versus $665,000 in the year ago same period, and $663,000 in the previous quarter. AutoZone's net inventory, defined as merchandise inventories less accounts payable, on a per location basis, was a negative $46,000 in Q2 FY18 versus negative $36,000 in Q2 FY17, and negative $52,000 in Q1 FY18.

Store Update

During Q2 FY18, AutoZone opened 35 new stores and closed one store in the US; opened 3 new stores in Mexico; and opened 2 new stores in Brazil. As of February 10, 2018, the Company had 5,514 stores in 50 states in the US, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico; 532 stores in Mexico; 26 IMC branches; and 16 stores in Brazil for a total count of 6,088.

Stock Performance Snapshot

April 09, 2018 - At Monday's closing bell, AutoZone's stock marginally fell 0.85%, ending the trading session at $615.10.

Volume traded for the day: 352.58 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the previous six-month period - up 2.55%

After yesterday's close, AutoZone's market cap was at $17.28 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 14.24.

The stock is part of the Services sector, categorized under the Auto Parts Stores industry. This sector was flat at the end of the session.

Active-Investors :

Active-Investors (A-I) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and Canadian stocks. A-I has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

A-I has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third-party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email info@active-investors.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charterholder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable-effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by A-I. A-I is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither A-I nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit http://active-investors.com/legal-disclaimer/.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: info@active-investors.com

Phone number: 73 29 92 6381

Office Address: 6, Jalan Kia Peng, Kuala Lumpur, 50450 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: Active-Investors