Active-Investors: Free Research Report as Albemarle's Quarterly Sales Jumped 23.1%; Adjusted EPS Surged 72%

Stock Monitor: RPM Intl. Post Earnings Reporting

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / April 10, 2018 / Active-Investors.com has just released a free earnings report on Albemarle Corp. (NYSE: ALB). If you want access to this report all you need to do is sign up now by clicking the following link www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=ALB. Albemarle reported its fourth quarter and fiscal 2017 operating and financial results on February 28, 2018. The specialty chemicals Company outperformed top- and bottom-line expectations and provided guidance for FY18. Register today and get access to over 1,000 Free Research Reports by joining our site below:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg

Active-Investors.com is currently working on the research report for RPM International Inc. (NYSE: RPM), which also belongs to the Basic Materials sector as the Company Albemarle. Do not miss out and become a member today for free to access this upcoming report at:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=RPM

Active-Investors.com is focused on giving you timely information and the inside line on companies that matter to you. This morning, Albemarle most recent news is on our radar and our team decided to put out a fantastic report on the company that is now available for free below:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=ALB

Earnings Highlights and Summary

Albemarle reported net sales of $857.8 million in Q4 2017, up 23.1% from net sales of $696.7 million in Q4 2016, driven by the favorable impact of higher sales volumes and pricing impacts across each of the Company's reportable segments and favorable currency exchange impacts. The Company's reported numbers beat analysts' estimates of $791.5 million.

For Q4 2017, Albemarle's net loss from continuing operations was $207.1 million, or $1.95 per diluted share, compared to $50.3 million, or $0.37 per diluted share, in Q4 2016. The Company's reported quarter results included an impact of $3.27 per diluted share of a net negative impact from the US tax reform enacted in December 2017 as well as a charge from hurricane Harvey by $0.02 per diluted share, partially offset by earnings growth in each of Albemarle's reportable segments and an increase in mark-to-market actuarial gains of $0.23 per diluted share,

For Q4 2017, Albemarle's adjusted net income from continuing operations was $149.8 million, or $1.34 per diluted share, compared to $88.8 million, or $0.78 per diluted share, for Q4 2016. The Company's earnings beat Wall Street's estimates of $1.21 per share.

Albemarle reported net sales for the full year 2017 of $3.07 billion, up 14.7% from the net sales of $2.68 billion in FY16.

For FY17, Albemarle reported net income from continuing operations of $99.5 million, or $0.49 per diluted share, compared to $478.6 million, or $3.90 per diluted share, for FY16. On an adjusted basis, the Company reported earnings of $515.9 million, or $4.59 per diluted share, compared to $403.8 million, or $3.57 per diluted share, for FY16.

Albemarle's Segment Results

During Q4 2017, the Lithium and Advanced Materials segment's net sales surged 30.2% to $362.4 million from net sales of $278.3 million in Q4 2016, primarily due to favorable pricing impacts, increased sales volumes and $3.1 million of favorable currency exchange impacts. Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) for Lithium and Advanced Materials was $135.7 million in the reported quarter, an increase of 32.4% from the prior year's comparable quarter, primarily driven by favorable pricing impacts, increased sales volumes, and favorable currency exchange impacts.

For Q4 2017, the Bromine Specialties segment reported net sales of $219.1 million, reflecting an increase of 12.6% from net sales of $194.5 million in Q4 2016, driven by increased sales volumes and favorable pricing impacts. Adjusted EBITDA for Bromine Specialties was $64.4 million for the reported quarter, representing growth of 37.2% from adjusted EBITDA of $46.9 million in the prior year's corresponding quarter, attributed to higher volume and favorable pricing impacts.

The Refining Solutions segment reported net sales of $238.4 million in Q4 2017, up 23.5% compared to net sales of $193.1 million in Q4 2016, driven by higher sales volumes, favorable pricing impacts, and $4.3 million of favorable currency exchange impacts. The segment's adjusted EBITDA for the reported quarter was $69.2 million, up 20.7% compared to $57.3 million in the prior year's same quarter, attributed to increased volume and pricing.

Cash Matters

Albemarle's cash from operations was approximately $304.0 million for FY17, down $431.5 million versus FY16 primarily due to changes in working capital, including the payment of approximately $257 million in taxes related to the sale of the Chemetall Surface Treatment business in 2017 and the build-up of inventory in the Company's Lithium business.

As of December 31, 2017, Albemarle had $1.14 billion in cash and cash equivalents compared to $2.27 billion at December 31, 2016. During FY17, the Company's cash on hand, cash provided by operations, and net borrowings funded $778.2 million of debt repayments, primarily related to the senior notes, $317.7 million of capital expenditures for plant, machinery and equipment, dividends to shareholders of $140.6 million and a $250.0 million accelerated share repurchase program.

Outlook

For FY18, Albemarle is forecasting net sales in the range of $3.2 billion and $3.4 billion, with adjusted EBITDA between $955 million and $1.01 billion, and adjusted diluted earnings per share between $5.00 and $5.40.

Stock Performance Snapshot

April 09, 2018 - At Monday's closing bell, Albemarle's stock slightly fell 0.63%, ending the trading session at $91.22.

Volume traded for the day: 1.16 million shares.

After yesterday's close, Albemarle's market cap was at $10.53 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 21.44.

The stock has a dividend yield of 1.47%.

The stock is part of the Basic Materials sector, categorized under the Specialty Chemicals industry. This sector was up 0.3% at the end of the session.

Active-Investors :

Active-Investors (A-I) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and Canadian stocks. A-I has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

A-I has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third-party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email info@active-investors.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charterholder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable-effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by A-I. A-I is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither A-I nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit http://active-investors.com/legal-disclaimer/.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: info@active-investors.com

Phone number: 73 29 92 6381

Office Address: 6, Jalan Kia Peng, Kuala Lumpur, 50450 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: Active-Investors