

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Latvia's consumer price inflation accelerated for the first time in seven months in March, figures from the Central Statistical Bureau showed Tuesday.



Consumer prices climbed 2.2 percent year-over-year in March, faster than the 1.8 percent rise in February. The measure has been rising since September 2016.



Food prices grew 1.2 percent annually in March and transport costs rose by 2.7 percent. Meanwhile, clothing and footwear prices dropped 1.8 percent.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices increased 1.2 percent from February, when it edged up by 0.2 percent.



