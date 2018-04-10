Active-Investors: EX-Dividend Schedule: Johnson Outdoors Boosted its Dividend by 20%; Will Trade Ex-Dividend on April 11, 2018

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / April 10, 2018 / Active-Investors has a free review on Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ: JOUT) following the Company's announcement that it will begin trading ex-dividend on April 11, 2018. To capture the dividend payout, investors are required to purchase the stock a day prior to the ex-dividend date, that is by latest T the end of the trading session on April 10, 2018. Active-Investors has initiated due-diligence on this dividend stock. Register with us for more free research including the one on JOUT:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=JOUT

If your portfolio includes dividend stocks, you have come to the right place for timely information. All you need to do is sign up for your free membership at:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg

Dividend Declared

On March 02, 2018, Johnson Outdoors announced the approval by its Board of Directors of a quarterly cash dividend of $0.12 per Class A share and $0.1091 per Class B share, representing an 20% increase from the previous dividend rate announced on December 08, 2017. The quarterly cash dividend is payable on April 26, 2018, to shareholders of record at the close of business on April 12, 2018.

"This dividend increase is the result of the recent tax legislation, our strong balance sheet, and our continued confidence in our business performance and strategic plan," said David W. Johnson, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of the Company.

Johnson Outdoors' indicated dividend represents a yield of 0.76% compared to the average dividend yield of 1.85% for the Consumer Goods sector. The Company has raised dividend for four consecutive years.

Dividend Insight

Johnson Outdoors has a dividend payout ratio of 12.5%, which means that the Company spends approximately $0.13 for dividend distribution out of every $1.00 earned. The dividend payout ratio reflects the amount a company is returning to shareholders versus how much money it is keeping on hand to reinvest in growth, to pay off debt, and/or to add to its cash reserves.

According to analysts' estimates, Johnson Outdoors is forecasted to report earnings of $4.06 for the next year, which is substantially higher than the Company's annualized dividend of $0.48 per share.

At December 29, 2017, Johnson Outdoors reported cash and short-term investments, net of debt, of $78.3 million versus $38.9 million in the prior year. As on December 29, 2017, the Company's total current assets were $244.56 million, while current liabilities were $85.59 million. Johnson Outdoors' balance sheet remains strong, providing the Company financial capacity and flexibility to strategically invest in growing its business while also paying a cash dividend to the shareholders.

About Johnson Outdoors Inc.

Johnson Outdoors is a leading global outdoor recreation Company that inspires more people to experience the awe of the great outdoors with innovative, top-quality products. The Company designs, manufactures and markets a portfolio of winning, consumer-preferred brands across four categories: Watercraft Recreation, Fishing, Diving, and Camping.

Johnson Outdoors was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Racine, Wisconsin.

Stock Performance Snapshot

April 09, 2018 - At Monday's closing bell, Johnson Outdoors' stock slightly advanced 0.11%, ending the trading session at $62.98.

Volume traded for the day: 18.66 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the past twelve-month period - up 78.41%; and year-to-date - up 1.43%

After yesterday's close, Johnson Outdoors' market cap was at $636.10 million.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 16.56.

The stock has a dividend yield of 0.76%.

The stock is part of the Consumer Goods sector, categorized under the Sporting Goods industry. This sector was up 0.1% at the end of the session.

Active-Investors :

Active-Investors (A-I) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and Canadian stocks. A-I has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

A-I has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third-party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email info@active-investors.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charterholder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable-effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by A-I. A-I is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither A-I nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit http://active-investors.com/legal-disclaimer/.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: info@active-investors.com

Phone number: 73 29 92 6381

Office Address: 6, Jalan Kia Peng, Kuala Lumpur, 50450 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: Active-Investors