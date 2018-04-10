vAccess Also Manages Pluggable PNFs, Boosts White Box Performance

RAD, the industry pioneer of network edge virtualization, today introduced vAccess, a new addition to its comprehensive vCPE Toolbox, which allows service providers to roll out vCPE services today.

vAccess allows immediate deployment of value-added SDN/NFV-based services over any access. It is part of RAD's Service Assured Access solutions, designed to help service providers evolve any service over any network and easily migrate to NFV/SDN edge virtualization.

vAccess upgrades any white box operating system to carrier-grade level by adding VNF assurance capabilities and, when combined with RAD's pluggable physical network functions (P-PNFs), adds missing network capabilities such as CE2.0 demarcation (with RAD's MiNID) and interfaces such as xDSL, PON and legacy TDM.

White boxes may be general purpose, low-cost and easy to commoditize, but they lack many OAM functions and connectivity options that cannot always be virtualized, yet are still required by operators. RAD's vAccess bridges these gaps by supplementing universal CPEs (uCPEs) with universal access, enhanced performance monitoring and diagnostics, legacy TDM service support, and 1588 timing synchronization. All of this is offered on a modular "plug-where-needed" basis.

"vAccess allows operators to get on the SDN/NFV bandwagon today. They can benefit from white boxes' cost savings while providing any virtualized service, such as vSD-WAN, vRouter, and vEncryption over whatever access infrastructure they have installed," says Ilan Tevet, VP Marketing and Business Development at RAD.

"RAD is committed to deliver on the original promise of NFV and SDN to allow service providers true freedom in selecting the best solutions that fit their needs and avoid vendor lock-in."

vAccess is already in use by a Tier 1 operator in North America. There it is helping extend the uCPE solution beyond fiber access to provide a consistent portfolio of services even over traditional TDM circuits, which still make up 20 to 30 percent of deployments, especially in rural sites.

vAccess will be showcased in a live demo during the MPLS+SDN+NFV World event in Paris April 11-13.

RAD is a global telecom access solutions and products vendor, enabling service providers and network operators to evolve any service over any network. By allowing mobile, business and wholesale service providers to decouple service evolution from network evolution, we assist them in migrating at a pace that is right for them. They can leverage existing resources and prolong the use of a large variety of their current legacy interfaces and equipment, as well as maintain network and service performance to guarantee user experience. In addition to providing an economical migration path to network edge virtualization, our Service Assured Access solutions are designed to deliver complete visibility for greater operational efficiency, as well as timing synchronization for LTE/LTE-A and future 5G deployments. Founded in 1981, RAD has an installed base of more than 16 million units, and works closely with Tier 1 operators and service providers around the globe. RAD is a member of the $1.3 billion RAD Group of companies, a world leader in communications solutions.

