DGAP-Media / 2018-04-10 / 13:17 *Partner Petra Brenner and counsel Verena Etzel join the Frankfurt office.* *Frankfurt, April 10, 2018* - Global law firm Dentons has further strengthened its Frankfurt office with the recruitment of partner Petra Brenner and counsel Verena Etzel. Both will be part of the renowned Restructuring, Insolvency and Bankruptcy practice team, headed by Andreas Ziegenhagen. Furthermore they will work closely with the Banking and Capital Markets teams, led by Dr Arne Klüwer and Robert Michels, on capital structuring issues. *Dr Petra Brenner*, who joined Dentons in April 2018, was previously with corporate finance advisory firm One Square, where she served as Managing Director of the Frankfurt office. She has tremendous experience in banking and finance related issues as well as in financial restructuring, inside and outside of insolvency. She has worked for leading international law firms, as well as for a large British bank and an international investment bank. *Verena Etzel* will join at the beginning of May. She advises companies, creditors and investors on all German insolvency-related issues and on complex restructuring mandates, such as the financial restructuring of APCOA PARKING, BASLER fashion and Praktiker. She advises on distressed M&A transactions and has practical experience in structured finance, NPL-transactions and insolvency administration. At the moment, she is completing an executive MBA at the University of St. Gallen. She has vast experience in international law firms, having worked at Clifford Chance, Linklaters and, most recently, Willkie Farr & Gallagher. *Andreas Ziegenhagen*, Germany Managing Partner and Head of the Europe and German Restructuring, Insolvency and Bankruptcy practice group, commented: "Petra Brenner and Verena Etzel will reinforce our insolvency advisory capabilities in Frankfurt, one of Europe's largest financial centers." *Robert Michels*, Managing Partner of the Frankfurt office: "We are very happy to welcome Petra and Verena, whose experience in financial restructuring will interface well with our banking and capital markets offering." *Dr Petra Brenner*, said: "I very much look forward to the upcoming challenges at Dentons and to collaborating with my new colleagues." *Verena Etzel* said, "Dentons is a first class law firm for sophisticated and thorough restructuring and insolvency advisory. I look forward to working with such a renowned and widely skilled team." Including the two newcomers, Dentons' Restructuring, Insolvency and Bankruptcy practice now includes more than 20 lawyers in Germany. Other recent additions to the team include partner Daniel Fritz, who also works in Frankfurt. The Frankfurt office has doubled its personnel in the last two years to more than 45 lawyers and professionals. *Contact:* *Media Contact:* Andreas Ziegenhagen Christine Wolf Germany Managing Partner Communications Manager Germany T +49 69 4500 12 144 T +49 89 244408 480 E andreas.ziegenhagen@dentons.com E christine.wolf@dentons.com *About Dentons* Dentons is the world's largest law firm, delivering quality and value to clients around the globe. Dentons is a leader on the Acritas Global Elite Brand Index, a BTI Client Service 30 Award winner and recognized by prominent business and legal publications for its innovations in client service, including founding Nextlaw Labs and the Nextlaw Global Referral Network. Dentons' polycentric approach and world-class talent challenge the status quo to advance client interests in the communities in which we live and work. www.dentons.com [1]*.* End of Media Release Issuer: Dentons Key word(s): Law 2018-04-10 Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de 672991 2018-04-10 1: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=37a3df5545601d224ff33fb72f32877f&application_id=672991&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

