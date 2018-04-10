

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Austria's trade deficit decreased in January on higher exports from last year, figures from Statistics Austria showed Tuesday.



The trade deficit narrowed to EUR 217.48 million in January from EUR 364.87 million in the same period of 2017.



Exports advanced 3.3 percent year-on-year and imports increased 2 percent in January.



The trade deficit with the European Union resulted in a deficit of EUR 0.13 billion compared to a surplus of EUR 0.81 billion in the previous year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX