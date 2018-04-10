

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - India Globalization Capital, Inc. (IGC) announced the company has filed a method and composition patent with the U.S.P.T.O. for the formulation of Hyalolex (IGC-507), which helps address some symptoms of Alzheimer's disease. The patent filing enables the company to pursue the commercialization of the formulation in U.S. states.



The company is launching Hyalolex in Puerto Rico, as previously reported, in part. IGC will start its marketing activities in Puerto Rico with subsequent initiatives in ten key markets in the U.S.



