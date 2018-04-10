Active-Investors: Free Post Earnings Research Report: New Mountain Reported Q4 FY17 and Full FY17 Results

Stock Monitor: Harvest Capital Credit Post Earnings Reporting

Earnings Highlights and Summary

During Q4 FY17, New Mountain's total investment income grew to $53.3 million from $43.8 million in Q4 FY16, and also beat market estimates of $48.9 million. The Company's interest expenses increased to $38.6 million in Q4 FY17 from $35.4 million in Q4 FY16. New Mountain's dividend income rose to $10.9 million during the reported quarter from $4.8 million in Q4 FY16. Meanwhile, the Company's other income was $3.8 million during Q4 FY17 compared to $3.6 million in the last year's same quarter.

The business development Company reported a GAAP net investment income (NII), or adjusted NII, of $26.7 million, or $0.35 per diluted share, in Q4 FY17 compared to $23.0 million, or $0.34 per diluted share, in Q4 FY16. Moreover, Wall Street had forecasted the Company to report an adjusted net income of $0.34 per diluted share for the reported quarter.

For the full year FY17, the New York-based Company posted a total investment income of $197.8 million versus $168.0 million in the last year. New Mountain's adjusted NII was $102.2 million in FY17 compared to $88.0 million in FY16. Additionally, the Company reported an adjusted NII per weighted average share of $1.38 compared to $1.36 in FY16.

Earnings Metrics

During the reported quarter, the Company incurred a management fee of $7.2 million versus $5.9 million in the prior year's comparable quarter. The Company's incentive fee was $6.6 million in Q4 FY17 compared to $5.7 million in Q4 FY16. Moreover, the Company's total net expenses were $26.6 million compared to $20.8 million in Q4 FY16.

The Company's fair value of investments was $1.85 billion as on December 31, 2017, compared to $1.59 billion as on December 31, 2016. The Company's net asset value (NAV) was $1.04 billion, or $13.63 per share, at December 31, 2017, compared to $938.6 million, or $$13.46 per share, at December 31, 2016.

Balance Sheet

New Mountain's cash and cash equivalents stood at $34.9 million in Q4 FY17 compared to $45.9 million in Q4 FY16. The Company's statutory debt was $735.3 million in the quarter ended December 31, 2017, versus $589.0 million in the prior year's corresponding period. Additionally, the Company's statutory debt to equity ratio came in at 0.71x as on December 31, 2017, compared to 0.63x as on December 31, 2016.

Stock Performance Snapshot

April 09, 2018 - At Monday's closing bell, New Mountain Finance's stock ended the trading session flat at $13.35.

Volume traded for the day: 180.30 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 0.38%

After yesterday's close, New Mountain Finance's market cap was at $1.01 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 9.67.

The stock has a dividend yield of 10.19%.

The stock is part of the Financial sector, categorized under the Asset Management industry. This sector was up 0.2% at the end of the session.

