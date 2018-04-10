Active-Investors: Free Post Earnings Research Report: Macy's Quarterly Earnings Increased 39.6%

Stock Monitor: Sears Holdings Post Earnings Reporting

Earnings Highlights and Summary

Macy's net sales reached $8.67 billion for Q4 FY17, up 1.77% from $8.52 billion in Q4 FY16 driven by strong consumer spending and continued merchandising and strategic initiatives. The reported revenue number fell behind analysts' consensus estimates by $10 million. The Company's comparable sales increased 1.3% on an owned basis y-o-y and 1.4% y-o-y on an owned plus licensed basis in Q4 FY17.

During Q4 FY17, Macy's cost of sales was $5.36 billion compared to $5.25 billion in Q4 FY16, reflecting an increase of 2.04%. The Company's gross profit advanced 1.35% to $3.31 billion in the quarter under review from $3.26 billion in the year ago corresponding quarter.

Macy's incurred $2.28 billion in selling, general, and administrative (SG&A) expenses in Q4 FY17, 2.40% lower than $2.34 billion in Q4 FY16. The Company generated an operating income of $1.21 billion in the reported quarter, 48.83% higher than $815 million in the previous-year's same quarter.

Net income attributable to Macy's was $1.33 billion, or $4.31 per diluted share, in Q4 FY17, an increase of 178.95% from $475 million, or $1.54 per diluted share, in Q4 FY16. The reported quarter results included after-tax impact of restructuring, other costs, non-cash retirement plan settlement charges and net premiums on the early retirement of debt. It also included the deferred tax effects from the enactment of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. The Company's DEPS, after adjusting for non-recurring items, was $2.82 in Q4 FY17, an increase of 39.6% from $2.02 in Q4 FY16. Macy's adjusted DEPS exceeded analysts' consensus estimates by $0.11 per share.

For the year ending February 03, 2018, Macy's total sales were $24.84 billion, 3.65% lower than $25.78 billion in FY16. The Company's comparable sales declined 2.2% on an owned basis and declined 1.9% on an owned plus licensed basis in FY17. The Company's gross profit fell 4.65% to $9.69 billion y-o-y, while operating profit increased 37.41% to 1.81 billion y-o-y in FY17. Net income attributable to Macy's hiked 149.92% to $1.55 billion, or $5.04 per diluted share, in FY17 from $619 million, or $1.99 per diluted share, in FY16. Macy's adjusted DEPS, excluding non-recurring items, rose 21.22% to $3.77 in FY17 from $3.11 in FY16.

Cash Matters

Macy's had cash and cash equivalents of $1.46 billion as on February 03, 2018, 12.18% higher than $1.3 billion as on January 28, 2017. Macy's long-term debt reduced 10.68% to $5.86 billion as on February 03, 2018, from $6.56 billion as on January 28, 2017.

For the year ending February 03, 2018, Macy's net cash flow from operating activities was $1.94 billion, up 7.94% from $1.80 billion for the same period last year. The Company purchased property and equipment worth $487 million in FY17 compared to $596 million in FY16.

Macy's distributed dividends of $461 million in FY17, a slight increase of 0.44% from $459 million in FY16. The Company strengthened its balance sheet by utilizing excess cash to de-lever and reduce its debt by approximately $954 million in FY17.

Outlook

For fiscal 2018, Macy's expects its comparable sales on an owned and an owned plus licensed basis to be flat to up 1%. The Company expects its total sales to be down between 0.5% and 2% and adjusted earnings per diluted share to be between $3.55 and $3.75 in fiscal 2018. This excludes anticipated settlement charges related to the Company's defined benefit plans but includes anticipated asset sale gains of $300 million to $325 million.

On February 23, 2018, Macy's Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of 37.75 cents per share, payable April 02, 2018, to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 15, 2018.

Stock Performance Snapshot

April 09, 2018 - At Monday's closing bell, Macy's' stock declined 2.18%, ending the trading session at $29.15.

Volume traded for the day: 7.10 million shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 0.80%; previous three-month period - up 19.08%; past six-month period - up 38.61%; and year-to-date - up 15.72%

After yesterday's close, Macy's' market cap was at $9.21 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 9.17.

The stock has a dividend yield of 5.18%.

The stock is part of the Services sector, categorized under the Department Stores industry. This sector was flat at the end of the session.

SOURCE: Active-Investors