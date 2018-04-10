

CANONSBURG (dpa-AFX) - Mylan N.V. (MYL) and Mapi Pharma Ltd. said that they will partner on the development and commercialization of GA Depot, a long-acting Glatiramer Acetate product. Mylan is acquiring global marketing rights to the product.



GA Depot is a proposed once-monthly injection for the treatment of patients with relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, or RRMS. Multiple sclerosis organizations have estimated that 2.3 million individuals are living with MS worldwide. In the U.S., preliminary results of an MS prevalence study by the National MS Society estimate that nearly 1 million people are living with MS. Relapsing-remitting MS accounts for approximately 85% of initial MS diagnoses.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX