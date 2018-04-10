

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Kroger Co. (KR) announced Tuesday that its family of stores is hiring to fill an estimated 11,000 positions in its supermarket divisions, including nearly 2,000 management positions.



The company has created nearly 100,000 new American jobs since 2007, with 10,000 jobs created in 2017 and 12,000 in 2016. Kroger and its subsidiaries today employ nearly half a million associates.



Additionally, Kroger is also investing an incremental $500 million in associate wages, training and development over the next three years, as part of Restock Kroger.



Kroger has also committed to invest a significant portion of the tax benefit it received from the federal Tax Cuts and Jobs Act in associates' future, which the company plans to announce in detail this month.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX