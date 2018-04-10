Company to showcase cloud-based Smart CPQ, pricing solutions with artificial intelligence

PROS (NYSE: PRO), a cloud software company powering the shift to modern commerce, today announced plans to participate in Hannover Messe 2018, the world's leading exhibition for industrial technology. The international conference, held annually in Hannover, Germany, is scheduled for April 23-27. More than 200,000 attendees and 5,000 exhibitors that cover virtually every manufacturing discipline and trend are expected to attend. PROS works with many manufacturers around the world and will showcase its cloud-based solutions at Microsoft's booth in the Digital Factory fair.

At Hannover Messe, PROS plans to feature its SaaS-based Smart CPQ and pricing solutions built using Microsoft Azure. These intelligent platforms, embedded with artificial intelligence and machine learning algorithms, are designed to help manufacturers configure, price and sell products with speed, precision and consistency across their direct, partner and eCommerce channels to deliver personalized buying experiences.

"Manufacturers in every corner of the world are undergoing strategic business transformations to accommodate customer expectations in the digital era," said PROS Chief Marketing Officer Celia Fleischaker. "Today's manufacturers must employ solutions that enable them to support the complexity of B2B selling models across both traditional and eCommerce channels. PROS solutions make it possible for manufacturers to accelerate sales and drive profitable growth as they pursue a path to digital transformation. We look forward to sharing our innovations with prospects and customers at Hannover Messe."

Çaglayan Arkan, Microsoft General Manager for Worldwide Manufacturing and Resources Industry added: "Leadership in the digital era brings people and companies together, enabling organizations to optimize for growth, innovation and operational excellence. We see companies like PROS with solutions embedded with artificial intelligence and machine learning empowering their sales teams with faster response times and smarter outcomes that help drive growth."

To learn more, visit the PROS website or follow PROS on Twitter at @PROS_Inc.

About PROS

PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: PRO) is a cloud software company powering the shift to modern commerce by helping companies create personalized and frictionless buying experiences for their customers. Fueled by dynamic pricing science and machine learning, PROS solutions make it possible for companies to price, configure and sell their products and services in an omnichannel environment with speed, precision and consistency. Our customers, who are leaders in their markets, benefit from decades of data science expertise infused into our industry solutions. To learn more, visit pros.com.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements about the functionality and benefits of revenue, profit realization and modern commerce software to organizations generally as well as the functionality and benefits of PROS software products. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon PROS historical experience with revenue, profit realization and modern commerce software and its current expectations of the benefits of revenue, profit realization and modern commerce software for organizations that implement and utilize such software. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described herein include the addressability of an organization's revenue, profit realization and modern commerce software needs, the risks associated with PROS developing and enhancing products with the functionality necessary to deliver the stated results and the risks associated with the complex implementation and maintenance of revenue, profit realization and modern commerce software such as PROS software products. Additional information relating to the uncertainty affecting the PROS business is contained in PROS filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements represent PROS expectations as of the date of this press release. Subsequent events may cause these expectations to change, and PROS disclaims any obligations to update or alter these forward-looking statements in the future whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180410005362/en/

Contacts:

PROS

Yvonne Donaldson, 713.335.5310

ydonaldson@pros.com

