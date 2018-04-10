Transform Industrial Operations with Real-Time Monitoring and Predictive Analytics

Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ: SPLK), first in delivering "aha" moments from machine data, today announced the limited availability of Splunk Industrial Asset Intelligence (IAI), its first Internet of Things (IoT) solution. Splunk IAI helps organizations in manufacturing, oil and gas, transportation, energy and utilities monitor and analyze industrial IoT data in real time to create a simple view of complex industrial systems while helping to minimize asset downtime.

Around the world, manufacturers are increasingly looking to their IoT data to better monitor and diagnose operational issues and predict maintenance needs. In fact, by 2025, more than a quarter of data created in the global datasphere will be real time in nature, and real-time IoT data will make up more than 95% of this1

With this rapid increase in IoT data, industrial engineers and analysts are often overwhelmed with the sheer volume of machine data that is generated today by disparate industrial control systems and sensors. Splunk IAI offers a packaged set of capabilities that helps customers pivot their operational strategy from reactive to proactive.

"Real-time analytics is an absolute must for manufacturers today, but organizations are struggling to bridge the gap between legacy systems, industrial assets and sensor data," said Ammar Maraqa, senior vice president, business operations and strategy and general manager of IoT Markets, Splunk. "Splunk IAI provides a single solution that helps ensure industrial systems are running at full capacity, enabling organizations to significantly save resources and money on unplanned downtime."

"For years, Splunk has provided their customers with valuable answers from their IT and security machine data. Now, the massive growth of IoT data has the industrial world demanding a solution that can help them proactively take action on their data as well," said Dr. Ulrich Bock, director, rail and industry consulting, ESE GmbH. "As a Splunk partner, we look forward to helping our customers turn IoT data into answers to further fuel their business."

Built on top of Splunk Enterprise, Splunk IAI enables capture and correlation of data from Industrial Control Systems (ICS), sensors, SCADA systems and applications, making it easy to monitor and diagnose equipment and operational issues in real time. This data-driven approach to industrial operations enables customers to respond to issues faster without affecting production, where unplanned downtime can equate to millions of dollars in lost revenue.

"Working with Splunk Industrial Asset Intelligence has helped us significantly reduce the time spent on troubleshooting equipment issues," said Ricardo Bicudo, vessel performance manager, Sapura Navegacao Maritima. "This is a key factor for our company strengthening our safety and operational standards."

"The packaged set of capabilities provided by Splunk Industrial Asset Intelligence easily integrates with our existing Splunk platform," said Erika Swartz, senior process engineer, fibers division, Shaw Industries. "Access to real-time and predictive insights is critical for identifying and diagnosing issues, as well as improving performance of our manufacturing processes."

A limited availability release of Splunk IAI will be introduced on April 23, 2018 at leading industrial conference Hannover Messe, with general availability for all Splunk customers this fall. To sign up for the limited availability release of Splunk Industrial Asset Intelligence, visit the Splunk website.

