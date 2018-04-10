Infiniti Research, a global market intelligence solutions provider, has announced the completion of their new competitive intelligence study on the home care products industry. A reputed home care products company wanted to execute strategies that will help them in finding the variations in market dynamics.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180410005865/en/

How Infiniti Enabled a Renowned Home Care Products Manufacturer to Respond Flexibly to Varying Market Situations and Ensure Sustainable Growth (Graphic: Business Wire)

According to the competitive intelligence experts at Infiniti, "To attain a competitive edge in the home care products market space, it is advisable to adopt competitive intelligence solutions as it will aid in defining your future growth opportunities."

The global home care products sector, which is a part of the retail sector, is mainly growing due to the rise in purchasing power of consumers, developments in their disposable income, and a rise in global population. Many factors like increasing end-user expenditure and the high sales growth percentage of consumer goods are predicted to contribute to the growth of the home care products market. Additionally, the growing demand for eco-friendly products and the quick rate of technological innovations are driving the demand for home care products.

Request a free proposal to see how Infiniti Research's solutions can help you.

The competitive intelligence solution offered by Infiniti helped the client to find the growth opportunities in the home care products space. The insights offered were based on a detailed analysis of the competitors and market developments. The client was able to easily capitalize on the strengths as well as weaknesses of their peers.

This competitive intelligence solution provided benefits that helped the client to:

Understand the market plans and behavior of their competitors

Devise effective business strategies

To know more, ask an analyst

This competitive intelligence solution provided predictive insights on:

Responding effectively to the constant fluctuations in the market

Gathering information about its competitors, including the information about new product launches

To read more, request a free proposal

View the complete competitive intelligence study here:

https://www.infinitiresearch.com/casestudy/home-care-products-competitive-intelligence

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies.

With 15+ years of experience and offices across three continents, Infiniti Research has been instrumental in providing a complete range of competitive intelligence, strategy, and research services for over 550 companies across the globe.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180410005865/en/

Contacts:

Infiniti Research

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Consultant

US: +1 844 778 0600

UK: +44 203 893 3400

hello@infinitiresearch.com

https://www.infinitiresearch.com/contact-us