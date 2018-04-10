Teledyne DALSA's New Area Cameras Feature Sony IMX250-MZR Polarized Image Sensor

Newest Genie Nano models round out company offering of polarization for line scan and area cameras signaling an industry first

WATERLOO, Ontario, April 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teledyne DALSA, a Teledyne Technologies company and global leader in machine vision (http://www.teledynedalsa.com/en/home/) technology, is pleased to introduce its newest Genie Nano camera built around the Sony Pregius 5.1M polarized image sensor. The Genie Nano-M2450-Polarized (http://www.teledynedalsa.com/en/products/imaging/cameras/genie-nano-gige/?model=G3-GM14-M2450BB) model features a monochrome quad polarization filter, resolution of 2448 x 2048 pixels, and image capture of 35 frames-per-second. With Teledyne DALSA's TurboDrive (http://www.teledynedalsa.com/en/learn/knowledge-center/turbodrive/) technology, frame rates can increase by as much as 50%.

With the addition of the Genie Nano polarized model, Teledyne DALSA is the first company to offer polarization for both area and line scan (Piranha4 (http://www.teledynedalsa.com/en/products/imaging/cameras/piranha4-polarization/) polarization) cameras. Polarization enables detectability of stress, birefringence, through-reflection and glare from surfaces like glass, plastic, and metal. Sony's newest image sensor, with its pixel-level polarizer structure, enables the detection of both the amount and angle of polarized light across a scene. Four different angled polarizers (90°, 45°, 135° and 0°) are positioned on each pixel, and every block of four pixels comprises a calculation unit.

"Offering polarization across both area and line scan imaging means greater choice for customers looking to resolve defects that are undetectable with traditional imaging for a growing number of applications," commented Manny Romero, Senior Product Manager.

Learn more about the advantages of polarization for machine vision applications here (http://teledynedalsa.com/en/learn/knowledge-center/polarization-imaging/).

Key Features:

TurboDrive for fast frame rates and full image quality

Built around the Sony IMX250MZR, monochrome polarization CMOS image sensors

Small footprint and light weight frame at 21.2 mm x 29 mm x 44 mm/ 47 grams

Genie Nano cameras feature a robust design backed by a 3-year warranty. Please visit the Genie Nano product page (http://www.teledynedalsa.com/en/products/imaging/cameras/genie-nano-gige/) for more information. For sales enquiries, visit our contact page, and for full resolution images, our online media kit.

About Teledyne DALSA's Machine Vision Products and Services

Teledyne DALSA is a leader in the design, manufacture and deployment of digital imaging components for machine vision. Teledyne DALSA image sensors, cameras, smart cameras, frame grabbers, software, and vision solutions are at the heart of thousands of inspection systems around the world and across multiple industries. For more information, visit www.teledynedalsa.com/imaging (http://www.teledynedalsa.com/imaging).

Teledyne DALSA is an international technology leader in sensing, imaging, and specialized semiconductor fabrication. Our image sensing solutions span the spectrum from infrared through visible to X-ray; our MEMS foundry has earned a world-leading reputation. In addition, through our subsidiaries Teledyne Optech and Teledyne Caris, we deliver advanced 3D survey and geospatial information systems. Teledyne DALSA employs approximately 1400 employees worldwide and is headquartered in Waterloo, Canada. For more information, visit www.teledynedalsa.com (http://www.teledynedalsa.com).

